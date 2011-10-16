Sir Paul McCartney's Caribbean honeymoon

Sir Mick Jagger's private hideaway on the Caribbean island of Mustique is reportedly the location for Sir Paul Mccartney and Nancy Shevell's honeymoon.

The Beatles legend married for a third time last weekend, tying the knot with Nancy in London registry office.

Word is the couple flew out Mustiquie on Friday. A source told the 'Sunday Mirror', "Sir Paul is a regular visitor to Mustique and has stayed before at the home of Mr Jagger. He loves the privacy the island offers and there is no better place to spend a honeymoon. Everyone will just leave them to enjoy their special time together."

It's thought the couple will then move on to New York to celebrate with Shevell's relatives.



