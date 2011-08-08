McFly's charity climb

Congratulations to the McFly guys.

Tom and Harry have climbed Scotland's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, for charity. They were raising money for underprivileged children in Peru.

Both of course the boys don't settle for simple challenges, they had 16 kilos on their back, the equivalent weight of a child.

Here are the boy's tweets:

Tom said, "We did it!!! Me and @mcflyharry climbed Ben Nevis with a B**Ody heavy weight on our backs. Reached the summit in 3 hour 25 (minutes) in miserable weather. I won't lie...it was tough! That Peruvian kid was heavy! Only stayed at the summit for 5mins coz (because) of the bad conditions."



Harry added, "Climbing Ben Nevis isn't too hard, but climbing it with 16kg on your back is Really Hard!! Thank you so much for all your donations. The money raised by all the climbers today will go towards educating Peruvian teenagers for a whole year."



