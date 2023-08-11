McFly singer Danny Jones' son rushed to hospital on family holiday

11 August 2023, 16:46

By Hope Wilson

Danny Jones' four-year-old son fell ill while in Tenerife.

McFly star Danny Jones' son was rushed to hospital while on a family holiday to Tenerife.

The singer, 37, his wife Georgia and their son Cooper, four, were enjoying their trip abroad when the youngster fell ill.

Georgia detailed the ordeal on her Instagram Stories, showing fans how quickly her son's condition changed.

The influencer stated that while the family were visiting the island for a fun summer break, Cooper began vomiting.

Georgia Jones posted about her son's illness
Georgia Jones posted about her son's illness. Picture: Instagram/thegeorgiaedit
Georgia Jones posted an image of her son in hospital
Georgia Jones posted an image of her son in hospital. Picture: Instagram/thegeorgiaedit

Georgia continued to explain how quickly her son went from being perfectly fine, to in a hospital bed.

After a short stay in hospital the mum-of-one posted an update on Cooper's condition.

Georgia said: "I think had this of been England it wouldn't of been quite as dramatic but I guess they have to be so careful with dehydration in little ones in hot countries. He wasn't keeping water down so was pretty dehydrated and lethargic."

Georgia Jones let fans know her son was doing well
Georgia Jones let fans know her son was doing well. Picture: Instagram/thegeorgiaedit

The family have now returned to the UK and Cooper is back to full health. Despite the ordeal, Danny shared images of their holiday on Instagram titling the post "Fam Time 2023 Dump!!! 💙"

The rockstar married his wife Georgia in 2014, with the couple welcoming son Cooper in 2018.

Georgia is a former Miss England model and influencer who regularly documents her life on Instagram and posts advice for other mums.

Danny is best known for being one of the members of McFly alongside Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter. The band were formed in 2003 and released their latest single Broken By You in July.

The Star Girl singer is also a judge on The Voice Kids and won the 2019 series with Sam Wilkinson.

