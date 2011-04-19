McFly star to marry

McFly star Tom Fletcher's announced his engagement...on his beloved Twitter.

Tom tweeted the happy news just hours after proposing to his girlfriend of seven years, Giovanna Falcone.



"I proposed to @giovannafalcone earlier tonight...and she said YES! We are now officially engaged! He added, "My fiancé and I would like to say thanks for all the lovely engagement messages. ;)" before going on to say, "She's not digging the Star Wars wedding idea...I want the ring back."

His McFly bandmates weren't far behind with their messages of congratulations,



Dougie wrote, "Congratulations to my good friends Tom and Gi for getting engaged tonight!!!" Danny added, "That's awesome mate, many congratulations to you and Giovanna Falcone... No... don't, OK yes I will be your best man! Yes."

Harry Potter star Tom Felton also added his best wishes, "Just heard the good news, congratulations mate! Wishing you decades of good times together. All the best to u and the mrs." Tom replied, "Cheers my fellow TF!"