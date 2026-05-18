McLaren Racing announces new partnership with Global

18 May 2026, 08:55

Amanda Holden and Lando Norris
Amanda Holden and Lando Norris. Picture: Global/Heart
Heart

By Heart

McLaren Racing and Global have announced a new partnership that will see Global join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as an Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner at selected races from the 2026 season onwards.

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The news was revealed live on air as Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden visited the McLaren Technology Centre.

Global Player – the free official Heart app - becomes the Official Race Partner and Official Audio Race Partner for some of the upcoming big races this season.

You'll see our logo on the McLaren Racing headsets worn by the team on the pit wall as well as their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Jamie and Amanda were invited to the McLaren Technology Centre to hang out with Lando. Watch the video below:

As part of the multi‑year agreement, Global will be integrated into the team’s race‑week activity at Monaco, Silverstone and other key European races. The partnership brings together two organisations united by performance, precision and the ability to reach audiences at scale.

Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, has said: “Global shares our commitment to precision, performance and reaching fans in meaningful ways.

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden
Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. Picture: Global/Heart
Amanda Holden at McLaren
Amanda Holden at McLaren. Picture: Global/Heart

"Bringing them into some of our most iconic race environments will add real value to how we connect with audiences throughout the season. We look forward to working closely with the Global team across the selected races.”

On selected race weekends, Global Player branding will feature on race‑team headsets worn by McLaren personnel and team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Branding will also extend across digital assets, delivering prominent visibility for Global across McLaren’s global fanbase.

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