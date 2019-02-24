Megan Barton-Hanson 'dating footballer Jaydon Gibbs'

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson is reportedly dating West Brom star Kieran Gibbs’ twin brother, Jaydon

Megan Barton-Hanson is reportedly dating a new man following her recent split from Dancing on Ice contestant Wes Nelson.

The Love Island star was spotted with Dover Athletic player Jaydon Gibbs, 29, after the two hit it off earlier this month.

Megan's alleged new man is the twin brother to England star Kieran Gibbs and according to reports, he's just her type on paper.

"Megan is enjoying a bit of male attention again and felt genuinely excited when Jaydon asked her out — something she hasn't really felt since the break-up with Wes, which left her in pieces," a source told The Sun.

"Jaydon is a real gent and exactly her type whereas she wasn't that into Dele because she felt he was too soon out of his long-term relationship.

"It's early days and all just fun at the moment, but she's still intrigued to see where this goes."

Her reported new romance comes just days after Megan blocked former boyfriend Wes, 20, on social media after she revealed the two are no longer on speaking terms.

Megan has also recently been linked to footballer Dele Alli after they allegedly swapped numbers in a London nightclub.

Wes addressed the rumours at the time, insisting he felt 'chill' about the situation.

Megan and Wes split earlier this year after a tumultuous few weeks in which she accused his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer of purposely breaking up with her boyfriend in order to stir up romance rumours.