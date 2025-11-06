Meghan Markle makes return to acting in Hollywood film with Lily Collins

6 November 2025, 13:13

Meghan Markle is set to make a surprise return to the screen, nearly a decade after stepping away from acting.
Meghan Markle is set to make a surprise return to the screen, nearly a decade after stepping away from acting. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Eight years after leaving Hollywood behind, the Duchess of Sussex joins the cast of a new movie filming in Los Angeles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eight years after her last on-screen role, the LA native is joining the cast of Close Personal Friends, a new film from Amazon MGM Studios currently being shot in Pasadena, Los Angeles.

The wife of Prince Harry joins an ensemble cast including Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid — son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid — and British actor Henry Golding.

According to production insiders, Meghan will play herself in the film, which explores the dynamics between two couples — one celebrity pair and one not.

According to production insiders, Meghan will play herself in the film, which explores the dynamics between two couples — one celebrity pair and one not. Picture: Getty

A source close to the production described the project told The Sun it was “a huge moment” for Meghan.

“She has been approached for numerous roles over the years, but this one felt right. Everyone is thrilled to have her involved, and the details of her role have been kept under wraps.”

Prince Harry is said to be “fully supportive” of his wife’s return to acting.

The Duke of Sussex, who wrote candidly about Meghan’s previous on-screen work in his memoir Spare, reportedly wants her to “do whatever brings her joy.”

The Duke of Sussex, who wrote candidly about Meghan’s previous on-screen work in his memoir Spare, reportedly wants her to “do whatever brings her joy.”. Picture: Getty

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Meghan Markle’s earlier acting credits include Horrible Bosses, Remember Me, and her breakout role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits.

She announced her retirement from acting in 2017, shortly before her engagement to Prince Harry.

In a podcast appearance earlier this year, Meghan admitted she “sometimes” missed her former career.

Meghan Markle gives glimpse of Archie during Ellen interview

In a 2015 blog post, Meghan reflected on how her role in Suits had transformed her life, recalling the moment she landed the part.

"I remember that day like it was yesterday," she wrote. "My cheeks still hurt from how hard I smiled."

Representatives for the Duchess declined to comment on her latest project.

