Mel B confirmed for Australian X Factor

The former Spice Girl over the moon about judge role

Mel B will be judging alongside Ronan Keating and Australian pop singer Guy Sebastian.

The singer is overjoyed at the opportunity.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of The X Factor Australia." she said in an interview with The Morning Show "I love Australia and can't wait to see all the amazing talent the country has to offer."

"As a performer, you have to put your heart and soul into it." she continued "I guess that's what I'm going to be looking for - somebody who just really wants it. I like to focus on the positive and not the negative. I'm sure there's going to be some crazy people out there that I'm going to meet. It's going to be fun and very interesting!"