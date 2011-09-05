Mel B's daughter to name baby

Mel B is going to let her 12-year-old daughter, Phoenix Chi, name her new baby.

She tweeted, "My daughter Phoenix wants to pick her sisters baby name, so fingers crossed she picks a good one!!"

The former Spice Girl also has a 4-year-old named Angel, but this is her first child with her husband, Stephen Belafonte.



In fact 36-year-old Mel can's stop tweeting about her third daughter. She wrote: 'Thank you once again for all your lovely well wishes, my heart is swollen with love!!'

Within hours of the birth she updated her followers: 'Finally our baby arrives, Stephen nearly passed out, Phoenix screamed, I laughed so hard the baby popped out!!! She is just sooo amazing!!'