Inside Mel B's £5 million Hollywood mansion: Spice Girl puts lavish house up for sale

Mel B mansion home asset. Picture: The AgencyCryu.com

The grand property features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a heated pool, in addition to a stunning view that overlooks the Hollywood lights.

Mel B has listed her multi-million dollar Hollywood mansion on the market for £5 million.

New pictures listed on website The Agency show a sprawling 5,226 sq ft property in West Hollywood that once belonged to the Spice Girl and her now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The home was first built in 1928 and has since undergone ultra-modern renovations which include 20ft ceilings and wall-to-floor glass windows.

Mel B's house has 4 bedrooms and six bathrooms. Picture: TheAgencyCyre.com

The sprawling mansion has a huge living space and outdoor terrace. Picture: The AgencyCyre.com

According to the listing, the master bedroom where Mel would have slept, takes over the entire top floor of the property with it's very own dressing room, garden terrace and double his-and-hers bathroom.

Over in the main lounge there's a dining space, a chef’s kitchen, recording studio, games room and fully-equipped gym, so she could keep her body in tip top shape.

What's more, there is a family room, perfect for children to play and have friends over.

Outside doesn't fail to impress either, as there is an outdoor pool-spa terrace, which is also complete with its own fire pit, kitchen space and smart television.