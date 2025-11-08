Mel C facts: Age, songs, partner, children and more revealed

8 November 2025, 18:28

Melanie C then and now picture from her in 1998 to now in 2025
Melanie C is best known as Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is Mel C married? And what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about Sporty Spice including her height and where she lives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mel C was a member of one of the world's biggest girlbands, the Spice Girls, and now she's gone on to form the solo career she always wanted in both music and showbiz.

Currently promoting her new single 'Sweat', Sporty Spice is also bringing her fans a new album and solo performances in 2026 as she takes on the charts once again.

And it's not just her professional career that's going well but Mel is also living a happy family life away from the spotlight.

She is the proud mum of her daughter and is also in a relationship with model Chris Dingwall.

Here's everything you need to known about Mel from her career to her age, where she lives and all the details of her personal life.

Mel C in a white blazer attending Wimbledon in 2025
Mel C has remained true to her passion for music over the decades. Picture: Getty

Who is Melanie C?

Age: 51

From: Liverpool

Instagram: @melaniecmusic

Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Jayne Chisholm is best known to the rest of the world as Sporty Spice as she was one fifth of the hugely popular band, Spice Girls.

She is the daughter of Joan and Alan Chisholm and grew up in Liverpool before taking on the world as part of the girl group in 1994.

Mel currently lives in the peaceful countryside of Wales but she also spends a good amount of her time in Australia for filming commitments.

How tall is Mel C?

Mel C is 5 feet 6 inches tall, or 167cm if you prefer your heights in metric measurements.

What songs does Mel C have?

Of course, alongside Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B, Mel C had a number of top ten hits including 'Stop Right Now', 'Wannabe' and 'Two Become One'.

But once the girls officially split for good in 2001, the singer was keen to go solo. She went on to have some hugely successful tracks including 'Northern Star', 'I Turn To You' and 'Beautiful Intentions'. She also had the popular song 'When You're Gone' with Bryan Adams.

Mel has also released new music in 2025, with her single 'Sweat' launched in October. She's also dropping a new album in 2026.

The Spice Girls were one of the biggest girl bands in UK history
The Spice Girls were one of the biggest girl bands in UK history. Picture: Getty

What else has Mel C done in her career and what is her net worth?

Away from singing, Mel has kept her showbiz career down to special appearances until recently when she signed up to be a judge on the Australian series of The Voice.

She's also appeared on The Voice Kids as well as Celebrity Gogglebox.

Her net worth is reported to be around £23million which is largely down to her music and tours.

Does Melanie C have children?

Mel is the proud mum of daughter Scarlett Chisholm Starr who was born in 2009.

She had her daughter with former partner Thomas Starr who she was with for ten years.

Mel remains very private about her daughter and has completely kept her out of the spotlight.

Mel C is dating Australian model and producer Chris Dingwall
Mel C is dating Australian model and producer Chris Dingwall. Picture: Getty

Who is Mel C dating and was she ever married?

Mel is currently in a relationship with Chris Dingwall, an Australian model whom she has been with since summer 2024.

It's reported they met when was on tour in Australia in the same year. He is believed to also have an interest in film and directing.

Prior to Chris, Mel has dated property developer Thomas who she had her daughter with and also dated her manager Joe Marshall for seven years. Mel has never been married.

