Mel C back in the studio to record new album

The singer is working with The Saturdays' producer

Mel C has started working on her fifth studio album with the help of Danish producer Cutfather, real name Mich Hedin Hansen.

Hansen has previously worked with Blue and The Saturdays and appeared on the Danish version of the X Factor as a judge.

The Spice Girl wrote on Twitter ""Good Morning, off to Copenhagen with my good mate @AdamArgyle to work with Cutfather. Very exciting".

The album, which reportedly has a dance feel to it, will be released at the end of 2011.