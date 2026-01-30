Exclusive

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026. Picture: Heart/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years since they debuted their first single so will there be a reunion? And will Victoria Beckham join them? Here's what Mel C exclusively said to Heart.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Best known as Sporty Spice, the singer appeared on Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and JK and admitted the band were feeling “nostalgic” as they approach their 30th anniversary of single, 'Wannabe'.

Despite reuniting in 2019, fans are now daring to believe the reunion everyone’s been waiting for might finally happen — this time, with all five Spice Girls on stage.

Adding even more hope to the fan's dream, Mel C has admitted all five members of the bad, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell are closer than ever.

Mel C drops major Spice Girls reunion teasers 👀

Speaking exclusively on Heart Breakfast Mel C hinted that something special could be brewing.

"I keep reading the papers about this Spice Girls reunion,” Amanda began. “It's 30 years coming up, and there has to be a reunion, surely?"

Mel smiled: "Well, this is the thing. If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us... so she has to have that experience."

The singer then went on to point out that four of the five Spice Girls reunited for Emma Bunton's 50th birthday and a picture was widely circulated on social media by fans.

“Do you know what, it’s so lovely," she said. “I’m sure lots of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend. We were celebrating Emma’s birthday.

"We missed Melanie B – she wasn’t there, sadly – but the four of us, the rest of us, were there, and it was so lovely."

2026 marks 30 years since as the Spice Girls released their first single 'Wannabe', and took the music world by storm. Picture: Getty

Mel C added that their mini birthday reunion also got them all feeling very nostalgic, another big hint a tour with all five girls could be coming our way.

She said: "And you know what it’s like. It was a big birthday. So you feel very nostalgic. So we’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time. And I’m always keeping my fingers crossed.”

The Spice Girls dropped single 'Wannabe' in 1996, marking the start of their music success.

But Geri's shock departure in 1998 brought the end of an era, and by 2000 the group had officially gone their separate ways.

They briefly reunited for The Return of the Spice Girls world tour in 2007–2008, before regrouping once more for their unforgettable performance at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Then, in 2019, four of the five — Mel B, Mel C, Emma and Geri — hit the road again for a stadium tour across the UK.

The singer then went on to point out that that four of the five Spice Girls reunited for 50th Emma Bunton's birthday at the weekend (pictured). Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham

Victoria was then focused on her fashion label and chose not to join, but the tour’s electric atmosphere proved that Girl Power was still alive and kicking.

