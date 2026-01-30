Exclusive

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

30 January 2026, 12:34

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.
Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026. Picture: Heart/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years since they debuted their first single so will there be a reunion? And will Victoria Beckham join them? Here's what Mel C exclusively said to Heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.

Best known as Sporty Spice, the singer appeared on Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and JK and admitted the band were feeling “nostalgic” as they approach their 30th anniversary of single, 'Wannabe'.

Despite reuniting in 2019, fans are now daring to believe the reunion everyone’s been waiting for might finally happen — this time, with all five Spice Girls on stage.

Adding even more hope to the fan's dream, Mel C has admitted all five members of the bad, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell are closer than ever.

Mel C drops major Spice Girls reunion teasers 👀

Speaking exclusively on Heart Breakfast Mel C hinted that something special could be brewing.

"I keep reading the papers about this Spice Girls reunion,” Amanda began. “It's 30 years coming up, and there has to be a reunion, surely?"

Mel smiled: "Well, this is the thing. If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us... so she has to have that experience."

The singer then went on to point out that four of the five Spice Girls reunited for Emma Bunton's 50th birthday and a picture was widely circulated on social media by fans.

“Do you know what, it’s so lovely," she said. “I’m sure lots of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend. We were celebrating Emma’s birthday.

"We missed Melanie B – she wasn’t there, sadly – but the four of us, the rest of us, were there, and it was so lovely."

2026 marks 30 years since as the Spice Girls released their first single 'Wannabe', and took the music world by storm.
2026 marks 30 years since as the Spice Girls released their first single 'Wannabe', and took the music world by storm. Picture: Getty

Mel C added that their mini birthday reunion also got them all feeling very nostalgic, another big hint a tour with all five girls could be coming our way.

She said: "And you know what it’s like. It was a big birthday. So you feel very nostalgic. So we’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time. And I’m always keeping my fingers crossed.”

The Spice Girls dropped single 'Wannabe' in 1996, marking the start of their music success.

But Geri's shock departure in 1998 brought the end of an era, and by 2000 the group had officially gone their separate ways.

They briefly reunited for The Return of the Spice Girls world tour in 2007–2008, before regrouping once more for their unforgettable performance at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Then, in 2019, four of the five — Mel B, Mel C, Emma and Geri — hit the road again for a stadium tour across the UK.

The singer then went on to point out that that four of the five Spice Girls reunited for 50th Emma Bunton's birthday at the weekend (pictured)
The singer then went on to point out that that four of the five Spice Girls reunited for 50th Emma Bunton's birthday at the weekend (pictured). Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham

Victoria was then focused on her fashion label and chose not to join, but the tour’s electric atmosphere proved that Girl Power was still alive and kicking.

And now, with their 30th anniversary on the horizon, fans are daring to believe the reunion everyone’s been waiting for might finally happen — this time, with all five Spice Girls on stage.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist

Love Island All Stars first look sees USA bombshells send away two islanders

Love Island

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a rare glimpse into motherhood with son Rocky

TV & Movies

Margot Robbie stuns in designs by (L to R) Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli, for the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights outfits in pictures - all the incredible looks from the 2026 movie press tour
Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud

Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

In one emotional scene, Gary opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996

Gary Barlow reveals dark struggle with bulimia after Take That split

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series

Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

Love Island

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Love Island

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Love Island

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Music

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.

Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

Love Island

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Love Island

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie.

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained

Love Island

Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year.

Love Island's Ekin-Su takes swipe at ex Curtis Pritchard as he enters villa for fourth time

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Carrington Rodriguez to the 2026 villa

Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez - USA bombshell's age, job and ex-girlfriend revealed

Love Island

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

TV & Movies

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was a runner-up wit his ex-girlfriend

Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island and why did they split?

Love Island