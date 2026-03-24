Mel Schilling's MAFS co-stars pay tribute to 'dear friend' after her sad death aged 54

Stars have been paying tribute to Mel Schilling. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Fans and friends of Mel Schilling have been paying tribute to the MAFS star after her husband Gareth announced her passing.

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Tributes have poured in for MAFS expert Mel Schilling following her sad death aged 54.

The TV favourite passed away in March 2026 after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, with the disease spreading to her brain in 2025, causing her to step back from filming MAFS.

Whilst on the show Mel became a fan favourite alongside her fellow UK experts Paul C. Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Australia co-stars John Aitken and Alessandra Rampolla, with her nurturing nature coming to the forefront.

Mel is survived by her husband Gareth who was with her in her final moments, and 10-year-old daughter Maddie. Many friends and fans of the 54-year-old have sent tributes to the TV star following the shock announcement.

Mel Schilling has passed away aged 54. Picture: Getty

MAFS UK expert Charlene Douglas took to social media to share: "I’m both devastated and heartbroken to hear of the passing of my MAFS queen and friend Mel.

"I had the pleasure of spending time with Mel in her last days and will forever treasure the laughter, the memories and love we had for each other.

"Mel’s love for life, jokes and of course dancing will forever stay in my heart. What I wouldn’t give to be dancing to Beyoncé with you right now. Sleep in perfect peace Mel. Love you ♥️"

Charlene Douglas shared some kind words of Mel Schilling. Picture: Channel 4

Mel's MAFS Australia co-star John Aitken wrote: "It’s with great sadness and heavy heart that today I lost my dear friend and fellow MAFS expert Mel Schilling. I am heartbroken, devastated and finding it hard to breathe.

"She came into my life 10 years ago and together we rode this MAFS juggernaut, being there for one another through it all. Nothing could prepare us for what lay ahead, but she was always in the fox hole with me.

"It was a privilege and an honor to sit beside her on the MAFS couch and watch her shine. She was warm, supportive and honest, and she deeply cared about all our participants. I had a front row seat to her remarkable skills and she truly believed in the experiment. At her core she loved love ❤️

"And behind the scenes we had so much fun. Before going on set we would sing, dance, face time her daughter and eat lollies. Every time I came to set she would squeal, jump out of her chair and run and embrace me - squeezing me tight.

"And through all of these years she was an amazing mother and wife. She was loving, committed, loyal, fun and so very very kind. And she always had as her driving force her family. She was a role model for all to see.

"And when her illness struck she never complained. She kept her challenges to herself and continued to deliver time and time again. She was an inspiration, a fighter, a leader.

I"t’s not fair that my partner in crime is gone. She was one of the good ones. I am unravelling just thinking about it. I wanted to sit on our couch together forever. She knew my rhythms and I knew hers. But it’s simply not to be.

"Dearest Mel - I want to thank you for everything you have given me over the past decade. I am distraught. Sadly and devastatingly I have to accept that you are now gone.

"The MAFS universe weeps, as does all your dearest family and friends. Particularly, all my love and prayers go to Gareth and Maddie - we have all been blessed to have known her. I love you and I miss you gorgeous. xx"

John Aitken paid tribute to Mel Schilling. Picture: Getty

Lisa Snowdon wrote: "RIP beautiful Mel 💔🙏🏼 Sending love and strength to you all ❤️"

Sophie Ellis-Bexter penned: "I never met Mel, but I always thought she came across so well and spoke a lot of sense. Sending love to all who knew her and will endeavour to appreciate the days I have and honour her memory. Xx"

With Coleen Nolan adding: "Absolutely devastated what a beautiful woman she was.. 💔"

Celeb's Go Dating star Anna Williamson had a message for Mel's loved ones: "Gareth and Maddie, words will never convey the utter devastation at Mel passing. She spoke only with the utmost breathtaking love and pride for you both and I’m truly heartbroken for you all. One hell of a woman and I will cherish our chats, laughs and bonding over our love of being telly mums and helping others immensely. My love to you always ❤️"

Mel Schilling's husband Gareth announced the sad news. Picture: Instagram/Mel Schilling

Former MAFS stars have come out to share kind words of Mel, with MAFS UK series eight star Laura Jay Vaughan saying: "Darling Mel. 💔💔 To say you were an inspiration to many would fall incredibly short. You were a beacon of light to all who knew you, loved you and watched you around the world.

"To know you is to be in awe of you. I remember us talking about your cancer diagnosis backstage on a campaign shoot, you grabbed my hand and with a wink you said 'I'm a fighter, don't you worry' and that's exactly what you were.

"I feel so privileged to have met you, worked with you and experienced firsthand the kindness you gave in abundance. It embodied you. This world is a lonelier place without you in it. Thoughts are with your family and those close to you. Rest easy now."

While Jay Howard added: "😢😢❤️❤️ I have no words, our hearts are broken. Rest in peace Mel 🤍🕊️- thinking about your family at this difficult time. Sleep tight xxx"

MAFS UK series 10 bride Leigh Harris wrote: "Sending you all so much love and healing. What a truly magical woman she was🤍🕊️"

Mel Schilling starred on MAFS UK and Australia. Picture: Channel 4

Mel's husband Gareth announced her sad passing on March 24th 2026, writing :"Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both. This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.

"On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world.

"I also want to thank our wonderful MAFS family — John, Alessandra, Charlene, Roxy, and Sophie — for your kindness and compassion. To Lee, Louie, Susy, and Ian at Channel 4 / CPL, who went above and beyond for us, we will never forget it.

"To Sarah at InterTalent, not just an agent, but a true confidante. And to the wonderful Elizabeth Day — Mel’s podcasting partner and dear friend — thank you for your friendship and empathy.

"Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

"I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again."