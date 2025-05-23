Melanie Blatt says flipping burgers is more 'fulfilling' than her time in All Saints

23 May 2025, 08:06

Melanie Blatt has launched a burger business
Melanie Blatt has launched a burger business. Picture: Instagram/Melanie Blatt/Getty

By Hope Wilson

All Saints legend Mel Blatt has swapped singing for cooking as she embarks on a new career.

Melanie Blatt, 50, has revealed flipping burgers is more fulfilling than her time in All Saints as she opened up about her new career.

The singer appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss her change in jobs after launching her own gourmet burger business called FullFillings.

Mel also opened up about becoming a chef at The Londesborough pub in Stoke Newington, north London, as part of their celebrity chef residency days.

The 'Pure Shores' songstress said: "It was sort of the fantasy, I've always loved cooking, loved cooking shows and then as I was doing Master Chef something clicked and I just loved the environment. It's another creative thing and I'm just obsessed."

Melanie Blatt has opened up about her cooking career
Melanie Blatt has opened up about her cooking career. Picture: Instagram/Melanie Blatt

Speaking about her restaurant, Mel said: "I basically take slow cooked meats and stews and casseroles and curries, I take that meat, put it in a burger shape, I bread crumb it, I deep fry it and then that goes in your burger and the sauce that it's cooked in, you dip your burger in."

When asked by host Richard Madeley if her new career venture was "more fulfilling" than being in All Saints, Mel replied: "'Obviously being in the band was so amazing but it's a shared experience, opinions are shared, every decision is shared between four. 

"Having complete control over what I'm doing is liberating."

She also stated: "It's really nice to do something that's just me. My ego is enjoying this a little bit."

Melanie Blatt often shares videos of herself cooking on Instagram
Melanie Blatt often shares videos of herself cooking on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Melanie Blatt

Mel joined All Saints in 1993 alongside Natalie Appleton, Nicole Appleton and Shaznay Lewis, with the group going on to sell over 12 million records worldwide.

The band first split in 2001 before reforming in 2006 and going their separate ways once again in 2009.

Following a five year break, the girls reunited in 2014 and released two albums, however they subsequently split in 2021.

Mel Blatt, Natalie Appleton, Nicole Appleton and Shaznay Lewis were part of All Saints
Mel Blatt, Natalie Appleton, Nicole Appleton and Shaznay Lewis were part of All Saints. Picture: Getty

Speaking about whether All Saints will ever get back together, Mel told the Daily Star in 2024: "I'll never say never, but right now we're all doing our own thing.

"When we came back in 2014, we did two new albums. We were on top pretty much for eight years, so, you know, we've done it all.

"Shaz [Shaznay Lewis] is also releasing solo stuff, and it's just amazing. So I'm here to support her at the moment, that's my main focus.

"Also, I almost never want to go back on stage because I haven't fallen, and I haven't had a wardrobe malfunction. I'm scared if ever I go back, it's bound to happen at some point."

