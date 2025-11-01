Melanie Blatt facts: All Saints singer's age, career, husband and children revealed

Melanie Blatt rose to fame in All Saints. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

All Saints propelled Mel Blatt to showbiz stardom in the 90s but what is she doing now? Here's everything you need to know about the singer including where she's from to her family life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Melanie Blatt famously joined girlband All Saints in 1997 and it wasn't long before they were topping the music charts with their iconic hits such as 'Never Ever', 'Pure Shores' and 'I Know Where It's At'.

After seven years making tunes, the band members, which included Nicole Appleton, Natalie Appleton and Shaznay Lewis, decided to split after internal conflict left them unable to bond further as a group.

So where is Mel Blatt now? Since her time topping the charts Mel has gone on to have plenty of solo success which included her own music, a stint on reality TV and launching her own business.

Here's everything you need to know about Melanie including her age, where she's from, her music career and her husband and children.

All Saints became one of the biggest girl bands in history. Picture: Getty

Who is Melanie Blatt?

Age: 50

From: London

Instagram: @melanieblatt

Mel is most famous for her time in All Saints but has now turned her back on the spotlight for a more humble career with her food business.

She is the daughter of Hélène, who she appeared on Celebrity Race Across The World with, and dad David Blatt. She has a younger sister called Jasmine.

Mel was brought up in both the UK and France and can speak both languages fluently. She now happily lives in London with her family.

Did Melanie Blatt have a solo career?

Following the split of All Saints, Mel went on to tackle the charts solo.

The girl band split in 2001 and it was only two years later she released her debut track, 'Do Me Wrong'. She followed up in 2005 with 'See Me'.

She also lent her voice to several collaborations including her biggest hit, 'TwentyFourSeven' with Artful Dodger.

What happened with Melanie Blatt in All Saints?

All four members of the group decided it was time to end All Saints after they mutually agreed their fall outs made it difficult to continue.

The band have reunited on occasions with their first being in 2006 so they could release their third album Studio 1. They were soon dropped by their record company after expectations weren't met.

All Saints reformed one more time in 2014 and released two more albums before eventually splitting for the third time.

What has Mel Blatt done since All Saints and what is her business?

Aside from music, Mel has dabbled with reality TV, appearing on Celebrity Race Across the World and appearing on Celebrity Masterchef.

She also took up a judging spot on New Zealand's The X Factor.

Fast-forward to 2025 and Mel is living a whole different career as she launched her very own burger business FullFillings.

She works as a celebrity chef as Londesborough pub in Stoke Newington twice a week serving up her best recipes.

What is Mel Blatt's net worth?

As a quarter of one of the biggest girlbands in music history, Mel is estimate to be worth around £8.2million.

Melanie Blatt was married to musician Stuart Zender. Picture: Getty

Is Mel Blatt married?

Melanie is incredibly private about her dating and personal life but we do know she split from her husband in 2006.

Mel married Stuart Zender, who is famous for being the bass player for Jamiroquai.

The couple wed in 1998 but sadly parted ways eight years later for reasons that are undisclosed. It's not known if Mel has dated since.

Does Melanie Blatt have children?

During her marriage to Stuart, they welcome daughter, Lilyella in 1998.

Following in her parent's musical footsteps, Lilyella is also a model and aspiring musician.

READ MORE: