Meryl Streep advising Naomi Watts on Diana role

Naomi Watts is seeking help from the Oscar-winner ahead of her portrayal of the late Princess.

Meryl won Best Actress at both the Oscars and the BAFTAs for her portrayal of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady.



Now, the 62-year-old icon is offering her advice to Naomi, who will be playing Princess Diana in upcoming biopic Caught In The Flight.



'Naomi is anxious about playing a character so loved by people around the world, not just in the UK,' an insider reportedly revealed.

'She has asked Meryl's advice on playing such a well known figure.

'This is a huge challenge for Naomi and she wants to do Diana justice,' continued the source, 'as well as avoid offending her family and those who have such fond memories of her.'



Caught in Flight is currently slated for release in 2013.