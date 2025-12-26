Michael Caine facts: Actor's age, wife, films, and more explained

26 December 2025, 16:09

Michael Caine was born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr. on 14 March 1933 in Rotherhithe, South London, and grew up in nearby Camberwell.
Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From East London beginnings to Hollywood legend here’s everything you need to know about Sir Michael Caine’s incredible life and career.

Legendary British actor Sir Michael Caine has graced the screen for over seven decades, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in cinema.

From The Italian Job to The Dark Knight, he’s starred in more than 130 films, earning two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a BAFTA.

Read on for everything you need to know about Michael Caine’s life, career, family, and net worth.

Who is Michael Caine?

Age: 92 (born 14 March 1933)

From: Rotherhithe, London, England

Michael Caine was born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr on 14 March 1933 in Rotherhithe, South London, and grew up in nearby Camberwell.

His father, Maurice Micklewhite Sr., was a fish market porter, and his mother, Ellen (née Burchell), worked as a charlady and cook.

Michael Caine was born Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr. on 14 March 1933 in Rotherhithe, South London, and grew up in nearby Camberwell.
Picture: Getty

He experienced wartime London as a child — evacuated during the Blitz to Norfolk — before returning to the city.

Michael attended Hackney Downs Grocers’ School and later Wilson’s Grammar School, leaving at 16 to work a series of jobs before completing his national service in the British Army, where he served in Germany and Korea.

Michael Caine pictured in a scene from Alfie (1966)
Picture: Getty

Michael Caine's early years gave him a strong sense of discipline and resilience, which he often credited for his grounded personality and for the authenticity he brought to his screen roles.

What are Michael Caine's biggest films?

Michael Caine first gained attention in the 1960s with roles in Zulu (1964), The Ipcress File (1965), and Alfie (1966), the latter earning him his first Oscar nomination.

He went on to define an era of British cinema, starring in The Italian Job (1969), Get Carter (1971), Educating Rita (1983) and The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992).

His later career brought him international acclaim in Christopher Nolan’s films, including The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception, as well as in The Cider House Rules and The Quiet American.

Michael Caine pictured in a scene from Zulu (1964)
Picture: Getty
Actors Julie Walters and Michael Caine at the BAFTA Awards, where they were voted Best Actor and Actress for the film 'Educating Rita', London, March 25th 1984
Picture: Getty

Michael Caine has received six Academy Award nominations, winning twice for Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and The Cider House Rules (1999).

In 2000, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to cinema.

Is Michael Caine married and does he have children?

Michael Caine has been married twice. His first marriage was to actress Patricia Haines (1955–1962), with whom he had a daughter, Dominique.

He has been married to Guyanese-British model and actress Shakira Caine since 1973, and the couple share one daughter, Natasha (pcitured together in 2005)
Picture: Getty

He has been married to Guyanese-British model and actress Shakira Caine since 1973, and the couple share one daughter, Natasha.

What is Michael Caine’s net worth?

Michael Caine’s estimated net worth is around £60 million, built from his extensive film career, book sales, and voice work across decades in entertainment.

