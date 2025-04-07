Michael Fabricant: Politician's age, partner, career and hair explained

Michael Fabricant's personal life has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Michael Fabricant, who is his partner Andy Street and does he wear a wig?

Michael Fabricant is swapping the political arena for the Celebrity Big Brother house as he joins fellow celebs Mickey Rourke, JoJo Siwa, Pasty Palmer and Daley Thompson on the show.

Known as being outspoken, the former Conservative politician won't be holding back when taking part in the ITV show.

As he joins the 2025 series, many viewers are keen to know more about Michael and his life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Michael Fabricant including his age, political career, Instagram, relationship with Andy Street and whether he wears a wig.

Michael Fabricant will be taking part in Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

How old is Michael Fabricant?

Michael was born on June 12 1950 and celebrated his 74th birthday in 2024. The CBB star was born in Brighton and attended the Brighton Secondary Technical School and Brighton, Hove and Sussex Grammar School.

Who is Michael Fabricant's partner?

Michael appears to be in a relationship with Andy Street, a businessman and Conservative Party politician who was the Mayor of the West Midlands from 2017 to 2024.

The politician opened up about his connection with Andy during an interview on GB News, saying: "We lead very separate lives, if we lived together I think we'd murder each other. Other people think we're joined at the hip. We're not but we're very close."

He went on to add: "I think we're life partners. We've got something special but I'm not quite sure what it is."

Michael Fabricant is said to be "life partners" with Andy Street. Picture: Getty

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig?

While Michael has denied he wears a wig, during an interview with The Mirror in 2014 he did reveal his hair had undergone some "enhancement".

The Conservative politician said: "OK, all I will admit to is that there is some — but only some — enhancement of the follicular area."

During his appearance on Celebrity First Dates his date Jan told him to "get rid" of his supposed wig, with Michael responding, "my hair is me".

Michael Fabricant's hair has been in the spotlight for years. Picture: Getty

How is Michael Fabricant famous?

Michael is best known for being the Conservative politician for the Litchfield area from 1992 to 2024.

Over the years Michael has found himself at the centre of controversies, notably shouting "b*******" in the chamber as well as calling a constituent a "complete t***" on social media.

What is Michael Fabricant's Instagram?

Fans can follow Michael on Instagram @mike_fabricant where he often shares images of his life in Lichfield as well as his various media appearances.