Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig? The truth about the CBB star's hair

Michael Fabricant has opened up about his hair. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Is Michael Fabricant's hair real? Here is everything he has said about his luscious locks and whether he wears a wig.

Following his entrance on Celebrity Big Brother, Michael Fabricant has caused a stir after fans began to question whether his hair was real or not.

Many viewers thought the 74-year-old was wearing a wig whilst he met his fellow housemates, however Michael has spoken about his blonde mane over the years and revealed the truth behind his much-talked-about hairstyle.

Now as we watch him interact with his fellow celebs, including Mickey Rourke, Donna Preston, Ella Rae Wise and Daley Thompson, the mystery of the former MP's hair continues to be an ongoing question.

What is Michael Fabricant's real hair and does he wear a wig? Here is everything he has said about his hair.

Michael Fabricant's hair has become a hot topic. Picture: Getty

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig?

Michael has not confirmed whether he wears a wig, however he has said that his hair has undergone some "enhancement".

During an interview with The Mirror in 2014, the Conservative politician confessed: "OK, all I will admit to is that there is some — but only some — enhancement of the follicular area."

He touched on his hair once again whilst appearing on Celebrity First Dates after his date Jan told him to "get rid" of his supposed wig, with Michael responding, "my hair is me".

Michael Fabricant's hair has become a topic of conversation. Picture: ITV

Is Michael Fabricant's hair real?

While admitting that his hair has been 'enhanced', Michael commented on the wig rumours during his entrance video on Celebrity Big Brother.

The TV star said: "My hair has become a bit of a hot topic with some people. I think it’s because they wonder whether it’s my own.

"Well it is my own, I can show you the receipts it cost a fortune."