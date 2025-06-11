Michael Jackson facts: King of Pop's age, wife, childen, career and death explained

11 June 2025, 11:30

Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in music history.
Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in music history. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Michael Jackson's remarkable career, personal life, and enduring impact on pop culture.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Known globally as the 'King of Pop,' his life and career were marked by unparalleled success, groundbreaking artistry, and intense public fascination.

Here are some essential facts about the legendary performer.

  1. Michael Jackson's birthday, age and early life

    Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, U.S.

    He was the seventh of ten children born to Joseph and Katherine Jackson.

    Michael Jackson's siblings are:

    • Maureen Reillette 'Rebbie' Jackson, 75
    • Sigmund Esco 'Jackie' Jackson, 74
    • Toriano Adaryll 'Tito' Jackson, 70 (deceased)
    • Jermaine LaJaune Jackson, 70
    • La Toya Yvonne Jackson, 69
    • Marlon David Jackson, 68
    • Brandon David Jackson, (deceased, died at birth)
    • Steven Randall 'Randy' Jackson, 63
    • Janet Damita Jo Jackson, 59.
    Michael (front) and The Jackson 5, pictured in 1970.
    Michael (front) and The Jackson 5, pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty

  2. When did Michael Jackson begin his solo career?

    He rose to fame as the charismatic lead singer of The Jackson 5, a group formed with his older brothers, when he was just six years old.

    Their energetic performances and string of hits made them Motown sensations.

    MJ's astonishing vocal talent and captivating stage presence were evident even then, foreshadowing his later global superstardom.

    Michael Jackson started his solo career in 1971 (pictured in 1975)
    Michael Jackson started his solo career in 1971 (pictured in 1975). Picture: Getty

    But despite their bubblegum pop and sweet exterior, life behind the scenes as part of the Jackson 5 was very tough on Michael.

    "My father would tease me everyday and say I was ugly," he told Ophrah in a 1993 interview.

    Michael Jackson officially began his solo career in 1971 with the release of his debut album "Got to Be There".

  3. Was Michael Jackson married?

    Michael Jackson was married twice during his lifetime, both marriages drawing considerable public and media attention.

    His first wife was Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

    His first wife was Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley (pictured in 1994)
    His first wife was Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley (pictured in 1994). Picture: Getty

    Their marriage took place in 1994, but after two years, they divorced in 1996.

    Following his divorce from Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe in 1996.

    Following his divorce from Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe in 1996 (pictured in Paris in 1997)
    Following his divorce from Lisa Marie, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe in 1996 (pictured in Paris in 1997). Picture: Getty

    Rowe was a dermatology nurse who had worked with him for several years, and the marriage resulted in the birth of his two eldest children, Prince Michael Jr and Paris Michael Katherine. They divorced in 1999.

  4. How many children did Michael Jackson have?

    Michael Jackson was a proud father of three children, all of whom he fiercely protected from the public eye.

    His eldest son, Michael Joseph 'Prince' Jackson Jr., was born on February 13, 1997, when Michael was 38 years old.

    His only daughter, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, followed on April 3, 1998, when he was 39.

    Michael Jackson children (L-R) Prince Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackson in 2012.
    Michael Jackson children (L-R) Prince Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackson in 2012. Picture: Getty

    His youngest, Prince Michael Jackson II (known as Blanket, and later Bigi), was born on February 21, 2002, making Michael 43 at the time.

    The biological mother of Prince Jr. and Paris is Debbie Rowe, his second wife.

    Bigi was born via a surrogate mother whose identity has never been publicly revealed.

  5. Did Michael Jackson invent the Moonwalk?

    No, Michael Jackson did not invent the Moonwalk. The dance move, which creates the illusion of gliding backwards while appearing to walk forward, has a history predating Jackson's iconic performance.

    Variations of the "backslide," as it was often called, were performed by various dancers and entertainers throughout the 20th century, including tap dancers, mimes like Marcel Marceau, and soul artists like James Brown.

    Michael Jackson's first recorded moonwalk:

    Michael Jackson's Billie Jean Motown 25... best live ever... first moonwalk!!!

    However, Michael Jackson undeniably perfected, popularized, and truly brought the moonwalk to a global audience with his electrifying performance of 'Billie Jean' on the Motown 25 television special in 1983 (above), forever cementing his association with the legendary move.

  6. What was Michael Jackon's net worth?

    At the time of his death in June 2009, Michael Jackson's financial situation was complex and often reported as being significantly in debt, with estimates reporting he owed over $500 million.

    However, since his passing, his estate has been successful in managing and growing his assets.

    Through strategic deals, continued music royalties, and various ventures including the sale of portions of his music catalogue, his estate has seen phenomenal growth, with estimates in recent years valuing it at well over $1 billion, and some reports suggesting it has reached $2 billion or more.

  7. How did Michael Jackson die?

    Michael Jackson was one of the most famous entertainers of all time.
    Michael Jackson was one of the most famous entertainers of all time. Picture: Getty

    Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, with his death officially ruled a homicide caused by propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

    The investigation and subsequent trial revealed that his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, had administered a potent cocktail of sedatives, to help Jackson sleep.

    In November 2011, Dr. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for his role in Jackson's death and served nearly two years of a four-year prison sentence. He was released for good behaviour in 2013.

  8. What were Michael Jackson's most popular songs?

    Michael Jackson - Billie Jean (Official Video)

    Michael Jackson's most famous songs include:

    'Billie Jean'

    Released in January 1983 from Thriller, 'Billie Jean' sold over 10 million copies worldwide and won two Grammys for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Male Vocal Performance, largely due to its iconic bassline and revolutionary music video, featuring the Moonwalk.

    Michael Jackson - Beat It (Official 4K Video)

    'Beat It'

    A Grammy-winning fusion of pop, rock, and R&B featuring Eddie Van Halen's guitar solo, 'Beat It' was released in February 1983 from Thriller and became a multi-platinum hit known for its cinematic anti-gang music video.

    Michael Jackson - Thriller (Official 4K Video)

    'Thriller'

    Released in late 1983, the title track from the best-selling album of all time, Thriller, is famed for its groundbreaking 14-minute music video that transformed the music video genre into short films and earned a Grammy for Best Long Form Music Video.

    Michael Jackson - Smooth Criminal (Official Video)

    'Smooth Criminal'

    From the 1987 Bad album, 'Smooth Criminal' is recognized for its unique bassline, suspenseful lyrics, and the visually stunning music video that debuted the gravity-defying lean.

