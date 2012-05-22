Michael Jackson's BAD gets re-issue

To celebrate 25 years since the release of MJ's seminal album, BAD is to be re-released with a wealth of previously unheard material.

Over a glittering career, the Michael Jackson sold over a staggering 750 million records worldwide, and Bad stands as one of his finest achievements. The 1987 LP sold 45 million copies.



'This was the first album on which nearly all of the songs were written by Michael,' stated John Branca and John McClain, Co-Executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson.



'It was also was the first album in history to produce five consecutive #1 singles and it took 2 ½ decades for another artist to match that success.'



The BAD 25 anniversary deluxe edition will feature a breathtaking DVD of Michael's legendary July 16, 1988 concert at Wembley Stadium, with Prince Charles and Princess Diana among the 72,000 in attendance.



There will also be three CDs, with plenty of exclusive unreleased material from the King of Pop, as well as the original album itself remastered.



BAD 25 will be released on September 18, 2012.