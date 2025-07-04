Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon
4 July 2025, 14:19
While Michael Madsen will forever be remembered for his menacing presence in films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, there's a fascinating chapter of his career that deserves equal recognition — his memorable appearances in music videos.
The gravelly-voiced actor, who passed away on July 3rd 2025, had an unexpected knack for bringing his signature intensity to the world of pop music, creating some of the most compelling villainous turns in music video history.
Let's take a look back at his most famous musical moments (aside from that 'Stuck in the Middle With You' scene, obviously).
The King of Pop meets Mr Blonde
Michael Jackson - You Rock My World (Official Video)
Michael Madsen's most prestigious music video appearance came in 2001 when he was cast in Michael Jackson's 'You Rock My World', the lead single from the Invincible album.
The thirteen-and-a-half-minute short film, directed by Paul Hunter, featured an impressive cast including Chris Tucker, Marlon Brando, and Madsen himself.
In the video, Michael and Chris follow a beautiful girl into a club, where Michael attempts to woo her from a potential suitor played by Madsen. True to form, Madsen portrayed a threatening club enforcer who becomes the antagonist standing between Jackson and his romantic interest.
Madsen was credited as 'Thug' in the video, though his presence was anything but minor. The video showcased Jackson at his cinematic best, with comparisons drawn to classics like 'Smooth Criminal' and 'The Way You Make Me Feel'.
The collaboration was particularly significant as it came during Jackson's final major commercial period. The video's production was elaborate, filmed over nine days in Los Angeles, and represented one of Jackson's last great visual statements.
For Madsen, it was a chance to work with one of entertainment's biggest stars in a medium that allowed his menacing screen presence to shine in a different context.
Madsen becomes a Belieber
Justin Bieber - As Long As You Love Me ft. Big Sean
Perhaps Madsen's most surprising music video appearance came in 2012 when he starred opposite Justin Bieber in 'As Long As You Love Me'.
The collaboration seemed unlikely on paper—what was the Reservoir Dogs villain doing in a teen pop video? But the result was one of Bieber's most cinematically ambitious projects.
Madsen played a protective father figure who confronts Bieber about his relationship with his daughter. The dark clip begins with about a minute of dialogue between Bieber and Madsen, in which the young Romeo proclaims his love, but is told to hit the road and never look back.
When Bieber refuses to comply and runs away with the girl, Madsen's character pursues them, leading to a high-speed chase and ultimately a violent confrontation.
The video was notable for its mature themes and cinematic quality, clearly influenced by Michael Jackson's approach to music videos. The parking lot dance scene felt like a tribute to Jackson's 'Bad' video, with Bieber and the dancers showing off stellar choreography.
For his part, Madsen later told MTV that he "didn't exactly enjoy slapping him around," noting that "had he been a prick, had he been a brat, you know, I might have had fun with that. But he was actually, he was the opposite".
The video represented Bieber's attempt to transition from teen heartthrob to mature artist, and Madsen's involvement lent it a gravitas and edge that few pop videos of the era possessed. It was a smart casting choice that played against type for both performers.
Kill Bill comes full circle with Rita Ora
Iggy Azalea - Black Widow ft. Rita Ora
Madsen's music video career came full circle in 2014 when he appeared in Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora's 'Black Widow'.
The video was heavily influenced by Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films, making Madsen's casting particularly apt given his role as Budd in Kill Bill: Volume 2.
In the video, Madsen played Rita Ora's boyfriend, and the plot follows the two women as they plot revenge against him. Madsen summons his guards to attack Azalea but Ora arrives as her backup, and the pair defeat the guards.
They then confront Madsen who draws a gun on them, but before he can shoot them, he is bitten by a black widow spider and dies.
The video was praised for its cinematic quality and female empowerment themes. Director X created the video with heavy inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, and critics noted how effectively it channelled the aesthetics of those films.
For Madsen, it was a return to the Tarantino universe that had defined much of his career, but in a completely different medium.
Madsen also appeared in Every Time I Die's 'Kill the Music' video in 2007, showing his willingness to work across musical genres.
His music video appearances weren't just celebrity cameos—they were genuine performances that contributed to the storytelling and visual impact of these projects.