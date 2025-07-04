Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

4 July 2025, 14:19

Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others
Michael Madsen appeared in videos for Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Rita Ora and others. Picture: YouTube

By Tom Eames

While Michael Madsen will forever be remembered for his menacing presence in films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, there's a fascinating chapter of his career that deserves equal recognition — his memorable appearances in music videos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gravelly-voiced actor, who passed away on July 3rd 2025, had an unexpected knack for bringing his signature intensity to the world of pop music, creating some of the most compelling villainous turns in music video history.

Let's take a look back at his most famous musical moments (aside from that 'Stuck in the Middle With You' scene, obviously).

  1. The King of Pop meets Mr Blonde

    Michael Jackson - You Rock My World (Official Video)

    Michael Madsen's most prestigious music video appearance came in 2001 when he was cast in Michael Jackson's 'You Rock My World', the lead single from the Invincible album.

    The thirteen-and-a-half-minute short film, directed by Paul Hunter, featured an impressive cast including Chris Tucker, Marlon Brando, and Madsen himself.

    In the video, Michael and Chris follow a beautiful girl into a club, where Michael attempts to woo her from a potential suitor played by Madsen. True to form, Madsen portrayed a threatening club enforcer who becomes the antagonist standing between Jackson and his romantic interest.

    Madsen was credited as 'Thug' in the video, though his presence was anything but minor. The video showcased Jackson at his cinematic best, with comparisons drawn to classics like 'Smooth Criminal' and 'The Way You Make Me Feel'.

    Michael Madsen faces off against Michael Jackson
    Michael Madsen faces off against Michael Jackson. Picture: Michael Jackson/YouTube

    The collaboration was particularly significant as it came during Jackson's final major commercial period. The video's production was elaborate, filmed over nine days in Los Angeles, and represented one of Jackson's last great visual statements.

    For Madsen, it was a chance to work with one of entertainment's biggest stars in a medium that allowed his menacing screen presence to shine in a different context.

  2. Madsen becomes a Belieber

    Justin Bieber - As Long As You Love Me ft. Big Sean

    Perhaps Madsen's most surprising music video appearance came in 2012 when he starred opposite Justin Bieber in 'As Long As You Love Me'.

    The collaboration seemed unlikely on paper—what was the Reservoir Dogs villain doing in a teen pop video? But the result was one of Bieber's most cinematically ambitious projects.

    Madsen played a protective father figure who confronts Bieber about his relationship with his daughter. The dark clip begins with about a minute of dialogue between Bieber and Madsen, in which the young Romeo proclaims his love, but is told to hit the road and never look back.

    When Bieber refuses to comply and runs away with the girl, Madsen's character pursues them, leading to a high-speed chase and ultimately a violent confrontation.

    The video was notable for its mature themes and cinematic quality, clearly influenced by Michael Jackson's approach to music videos. The parking lot dance scene felt like a tribute to Jackson's 'Bad' video, with Bieber and the dancers showing off stellar choreography.

    Madsen shuts down Justin Bieber
    Madsen shuts down Justin Bieber. Picture: Justin Bieber/YouTube

    For his part, Madsen later told MTV that he "didn't exactly enjoy slapping him around," noting that "had he been a prick, had he been a brat, you know, I might have had fun with that. But he was actually, he was the opposite".

    The video represented Bieber's attempt to transition from teen heartthrob to mature artist, and Madsen's involvement lent it a gravitas and edge that few pop videos of the era possessed. It was a smart casting choice that played against type for both performers.

  3. Kill Bill comes full circle with Rita Ora

    Iggy Azalea - Black Widow ft. Rita Ora

    Madsen's music video career came full circle in 2014 when he appeared in Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora's 'Black Widow'.

    The video was heavily influenced by Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill films, making Madsen's casting particularly apt given his role as Budd in Kill Bill: Volume 2.

    In the video, Madsen played Rita Ora's boyfriend, and the plot follows the two women as they plot revenge against him. Madsen summons his guards to attack Azalea but Ora arrives as her backup, and the pair defeat the guards.

    Michael Madsen with Rita Ora
    Michael Madsen with Rita Ora. Picture: Rita Ora/Iggy Azalea/YouTube

    They then confront Madsen who draws a gun on them, but before he can shoot them, he is bitten by a black widow spider and dies.

    The video was praised for its cinematic quality and female empowerment themes. Director X created the video with heavy inspiration from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, and critics noted how effectively it channelled the aesthetics of those films.

    For Madsen, it was a return to the Tarantino universe that had defined much of his career, but in a completely different medium.

Madsen also appeared in Every Time I Die's 'Kill the Music' video in 2007, showing his willingness to work across musical genres.

His music video appearances weren't just celebrity cameos—they were genuine performances that contributed to the storytelling and visual impact of these projects.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Harry and Helena talk things through in the Hideaway

Love Island first look sees Helena and Harry sneak off to the hideaway

Love Island

David Corenswet received advice from Henry Cavill

Superman star David Corenswet reveals sweet advice Henry Cavill gave him after taking over role
Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Jenson Button and Amanda Holden took part in the Heart Grand Prix!

Amanda Holden takes on Jenson Button in the Heart Breakfast Grand Prix!

Megan confessed she already knew Conor before Love Island.

Love Island's Megan reveals she knew Conor before entering villa in shock admission

Love Island

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced their split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announce split in heartbreaking statement

The love triangle between Helena, Harry and Shakira reaches a climax

Love Island first look: Helena invites Harry to the hideaway

Love Island

Love Island has reportedly been hit with a massive 1138 Ofcom complaints

Love Island hit with 1,138 Ofcom complaints over 'bullying and misogyny'

Love Island

Billykiss is said to have once been in a relationship with Dami

Love Island star Billykiss's secret relationship with Dami Hope revealed

Emma Kenny has given birth to her fourth child at the age of 52-years-old

This Morning's Emma Kenny, 52, gives birth following family tragedy

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Dick Van Dyke was forced to cancel an appearance due to illness.

Dick Van Dyke's wife issues health update after actor pulls out of event

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate.

Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

TV & Movies

Shakira and Harry have a heated discussion on Love Island

Love Island first look sees Shakira confront Harry and Helena over their secret whisper

Love Island

The Love Islander looked unrecognisable before entering the villa.

Love Island’s Helena looks dramatically different in unearthed throwback photos

Love Island

The Love Island first look for June 30 has been revealed

Love Island first look sees recoupling drama as the Heart Rate Challenge returns

Love Island

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Rising to fame with her Grammy-winning album Back to Black, she became as well known for her turbulent personal life as for her extraordinary talent.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's family, husband, songs and death explained

Best known as the lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has delivered a steady stream of radio hits since the early 2000s

Adam Levine facts: Maroon 5 singer's age, wife, kids, height, net worth and career explained
Britney Spears isn't just the princess of pop—she's a cultural icon whose impact spans decades, headlines, and hit singles.

Britney Spears facts: Singer's conservatorship, husband, kids, net worth, songs and more explained
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up

Real reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split revealed

Who is Barbora Krejcikova?

Barbora Krejcikova's age, net worth, height, partner and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Ariana Grande has become one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande facts: Singer's relationships, songs, net worth, age, height and more