Michael Madsen: The unexpected music video icon

While Michael Madsen will forever be remembered for his menacing presence in films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, there's a fascinating chapter of his career that deserves equal recognition — his memorable appearances in music videos.

The gravelly-voiced actor, who passed away on July 3rd 2025, had an unexpected knack for bringing his signature intensity to the world of pop music, creating some of the most compelling villainous turns in music video history.

Let's take a look back at his most famous musical moments (aside from that 'Stuck in the Middle With You' scene, obviously).

The King of Pop meets Mr Blonde Michael Jackson - You Rock My World (Official Video) Michael Madsen's most prestigious music video appearance came in 2001 when he was cast in Michael Jackson's 'You Rock My World', the lead single from the Invincible album. The thirteen-and-a-half-minute short film, directed by Paul Hunter, featured an impressive cast including Chris Tucker, Marlon Brando, and Madsen himself. Listen to Heart 00s on Global Player, the official Heart app In the video, Michael and Chris follow a beautiful girl into a club, where Michael attempts to woo her from a potential suitor played by Madsen. True to form, Madsen portrayed a threatening club enforcer who becomes the antagonist standing between Jackson and his romantic interest. Madsen was credited as 'Thug' in the video, though his presence was anything but minor. The video showcased Jackson at his cinematic best, with comparisons drawn to classics like 'Smooth Criminal' and 'The Way You Make Me Feel'. Michael Madsen faces off against Michael Jackson. Picture: Michael Jackson/YouTube The collaboration was particularly significant as it came during Jackson's final major commercial period. The video's production was elaborate, filmed over nine days in Los Angeles, and represented one of Jackson's last great visual statements. For Madsen, it was a chance to work with one of entertainment's biggest stars in a medium that allowed his menacing screen presence to shine in a different context.

Madsen becomes a Belieber Justin Bieber - As Long As You Love Me ft. Big Sean Perhaps Madsen's most surprising music video appearance came in 2012 when he starred opposite Justin Bieber in 'As Long As You Love Me'. The collaboration seemed unlikely on paper—what was the Reservoir Dogs villain doing in a teen pop video? But the result was one of Bieber's most cinematically ambitious projects. Justin Bieber busking aged 12: The video that caught Scooter Braun's eye and started his career Madsen played a protective father figure who confronts Bieber about his relationship with his daughter. The dark clip begins with about a minute of dialogue between Bieber and Madsen, in which the young Romeo proclaims his love, but is told to hit the road and never look back. When Bieber refuses to comply and runs away with the girl, Madsen's character pursues them, leading to a high-speed chase and ultimately a violent confrontation. The video was notable for its mature themes and cinematic quality, clearly influenced by Michael Jackson's approach to music videos. The parking lot dance scene felt like a tribute to Jackson's 'Bad' video, with Bieber and the dancers showing off stellar choreography. Madsen shuts down Justin Bieber. Picture: Justin Bieber/YouTube For his part, Madsen later told MTV that he "didn't exactly enjoy slapping him around," noting that "had he been a prick, had he been a brat, you know, I might have had fun with that. But he was actually, he was the opposite". The video represented Bieber's attempt to transition from teen heartthrob to mature artist, and Madsen's involvement lent it a gravitas and edge that few pop videos of the era possessed. It was a smart casting choice that played against type for both performers.