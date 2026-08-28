Michael Owen facts: Age, wife, kids, football career and what he's doing now

28 August 2026, 09:30

Michael Owen is one of the most recognisable English footballers of his generation.
Michael Owen is one of the most recognisable English footballers of his generation. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From his teenage breakthrough at Liverpool football club to winning the Ballon d'Or and playing for Real Madrid, here’s everything you need to know about footballer Michael Owen and his life.

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Michael Owen is one of the most recognisable English footballers of his generation.

The former Liverpool striker burst onto the football scene as a teenager before going on to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He also enjoyed a hugely successful international career with England, winning 89 caps and scoring 40 goals.

But what is Michael doing now, who is his wife and how many children does he have?

Here’s everything you need to know about Michael Owen including his net worth and height.

Owen made his Liverpool first-team debut in 1997 and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in world football.
Michael Owen made his Liverpool first-team debut in 1997 and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in world football. Picture: Getty

Who is Michael Owen?

Age: 46

Born: 14 December 1979

Instagram: @themichaelowen

Born in Chester, Michael Owen grew up in Hawarden, Flintshire, as the fourth of five children of Jeanette and Terry Owen.

His father was a professional footballer who played for clubs including Everton and Chester, and introduced Michael to the sport from a young age.

Owen attended Rector Drew Primary School before going on to Hawarden High School, where he played for the school team.

He was already attracting attention from football scouts as a child and joined Liverpool's youth academy at 12, later attending the FA's School of Excellence at Lilleshall.

At 10, he reportedly scored 97 goals in a season for the Deeside area school team, while he later scored 116 goals in 40 games for Hawarden Rangers at 12.

Owen made his Liverpool first-team debut in 1997 and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in world football.

Michael Owen began his senior career at Liverpool aged 17, making his first-team debut against Wimbledon and scoring just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute.
Michael Owen began his senior career at Liverpool aged 17, making his first-team debut against Wimbledon and scoring just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute. Picture: Getty

How tall is Michael Owen?

Michael measures in at five foot eight inches which is around 1.7m tall.

What football teams did Michael Owen play for?

Michael began his senior career at Liverpool FC aged 17, making his first-team debut against Wimbledon and scoring just 16 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

He went on to score 158 goals in 297 appearances for the club, winning the FA Cup, UEFA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

His career peaked at 21 in 2001 when he scored twice in Liverpool's dramatic FA Cup final comeback against Arsenal.

That year, he helped Liverpool win a cup treble and became the fourth Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or.

At 24, Owen joined Real Madrid in 2004 during the club's famous 'Galácticos' era, alongside stars including David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo.

Michael Owen's career saw him play for football teams including Liverpool and Real Madrid
Michael Owen's career saw him play for football teams including Liverpool and Real Madrid. Picture: Getty

He scored 16 goals in 45 appearances and won a La Liga winners' medal before returning to England with Newcastle United in 2005.

Owen subsequently played for Manchester United and Stoke City, before retiring from professional football aged 33 in 2013.

When did Michael Owen play for England?

Owen made his England debut aged 18 against Chile in February 1998 and went on to win 89 caps and score 40 goals for his country.

He became one of the stars of the 1998 World Cup, scoring his famous solo goal against Argentina in the last 16.

He represented England at three World Cups and remained a key part of the national team throughout the late 1990s and 2000s.

Michael Owen is married to Louise Bonsall who he first met in primary school
Michael Owen is married to Louise Bonsall who he first met in primary school. Picture: Getty

Who is Michael Owen's wife?

Michael is married to Louise Bonsall. The couple have known each other since childhood, having first met at primary school in 1984.

They became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2004 and married in June 2005 at Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire.

Michael and Louise have remained together throughout and beyond his professional football career.

How many children does Michael Owen have?

Michael and wife Louise have four children:

  • Gemma Rose Owen, born in 2003
  • James Michael Owen, born in 2006
  • Emily May Owen, born in 2007
  • Jessica Owen, born in 2010

Their eldest daughter, Gemma, became a familiar face to television viewers when she appeared on Love Island in 2022.

What is Michael Owen's net worth?

Michael Owen has made significant wealth through his football career, commercial work, media appearances and business interests.

While there is no reliably verified public figure for his current net worth, online estimates place Michael Owen's net worth of roughly £54.4 million.

Michael Owen runs Manor House Stables in Cheshire, where he is involved in breeding and training racehorses.
Michael Owen runs Manor House Stables in Cheshire, where he is involved in breeding and training racehorses. Picture: Getty

What does Michael Owen do now?

Michael has remained involved in football since retiring as a player, regularly working as a football pundit and commentator, providing analysis on matches and major tournaments.

Away from football, one of his biggest interests is horse racing.

Michael runs Manor House Stables in Cheshire, where he is involved in breeding and training racehorses.

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