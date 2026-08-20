Michael Owen’s son James, 20, reveals ‘heartbreak’ after rare diagnosis

20 August 2026, 16:33

Michael Owen’s son James (right) has opened up about the heartbreaking moment he had to abandon his dreams of becoming a footballer.
Michael Owen’s son James has opened up about the heartbreaking moment he had to abandon his dreams of becoming a footballer. Picture: Instagram/James Owen

By Giorgina Hamilton

James Owen had dreamed of following his father into football before being diagnosed with Stargardt disease aged eight.

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Michael Owen’s son James has opened up about the heartbreaking moment he had to abandon his dreams of becoming a footballer after a rare eye condition left him clinically blind.

James, 20, had hoped to follow in his father's footsteps with a sporting career, but at the age of eight he was diagnosed with Stargardt disease.

As the condition progressed, he lost his central vision and is now clinically blind and can see only through his peripheral vision.

He has opened up about the impact of the progressive eye condition in the upcoming Prime Video series Meet The Owens, while his father has spoken candidly about the guilt, fear and hope he has carried since his son's diagnosis.

James said: "Obviously it's been tough growing up. It makes it hard for me to look straight.

"People often think I'm rude for not keeping eye contact, I'm actually looking at them in the clearest way I possibly can."

The family first became concerned about his eyesight after one of his primary school teachers noticed that he appeared to be struggling to see the board.

Extensive testing revealed Stargardt disease, a rare inherited eye disorder affecting roughly one in every 10,000 people globally.

The condition causes fatty deposits to build up on the macula, with central vision progressively deteriorating.

For James, the diagnosis meant eventually having to confront the loss of the career he had imagined for himself.

Michael Owen alongside his son James Owen wearing matching suits
James Owen had hoped to follow in his dad's footsteps and have a career in football. Picture: Getty

"It was my dream to follow my dad's footsteps and be a footballer and have a really great career," he said. "To have that realisation it's not possible, it kills you. It used to break my heart coming back every day from school, I just used to cry and think life was unfair."

Michael, 46, has admitted that his son's diagnosis was devastating for the whole family.

"When he first got diagnosed I remember stopping in the car about three or four times and just bursting out crying, thinking what's his life going to be like?

"I wanted him to not feel sorry for himself, have a positive outlook on life. James's ability to laugh at himself is the most endearing thing in my world, just the little things like that brings us incredibly close together."

The former footballer has also revealed he would like James to work alongside him at Manor House Stables, the large racing and breeding yard he co-owns near Chester.

Michael Owen young on the football pitch
Michael Owen had a huge career in football playing for teams such as Liverpool and Real Madrid. Picture: Getty

"I'd love that - I think he's got all the hallmarks of being an asset to this place," Michael said. "But he's got to add to it, it's not a charity."

Michael has previously spoken about wanting his son to follow in his footsteps on the football pitch, acknowledging that the dream was ultimately taken away from him.

"Most people who play football probably have the dream of their son following in their footsteps, that's what my dad had with me," he said.

"I wanted James to be a footballer but obviously that dream was dashed quite early..."

Despite the difficulties he has faced, James is determined not to be defined by his condition. After hearing what his father had said about him during filming, he admitted he was surprised by Michael's emotional praise.

"I'm quite blown away that he would say that, he'd never say that stuff to your face - it's really thrown me through a loop."

Michael Owen and his lookalike son sitting together
James Owen is determined to make his own path and hopes people don't feel sorry for him. Picture: Instagram/James Owen

He added: "I'd hate for people to feel sorry for me, I've still got the stuff that matters, a loving family and such a good model for a dad, it makes me really happy."

Michael, who played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United, scored 150 Premier League goals, won the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and earned 89 England caps, scoring 40 goals for his country.

Since retiring, he has turned his attention to horse racing, with his business and family life forming the backdrop to TV series Meet The Owens.

The six-part series follows a year in the life of Michael, his wife Louise and their four children — Gemma, James, Emily and Jessica — as they balance the racing business with family life.

Meet The Owens | Official Trailer 🎥

Michael says the family continue to hope for a breakthrough in treatment for James.

"We obviously go to bed every night praying and hoping there will be a cure but how he deals with his condition is just a credit to him."

All six episodes of Meet The Owens will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from August 28, 2026.

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