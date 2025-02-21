Michaela Strachan facts: Springwatch presenter's age, partner, children and career explained

On Air Now
21 February 2025, 14:27
Michaela Strachan, the beloved British wildlife presenter, has been a TV fan favourite for over three decades with her infectious enthusiasm and genuine passion for the natural world.
Rising to fame in the 1980s on children's TV, she seamlessly transitioned to become one of the UK's most recognisable conservation advocates.
Best known for her work on Springwatch, Autumnwatch and The Really Wild Show, Michaela's warm presenting style combines educational content with accessible charm.
In 2025, she found new fans with her amazing performances on ITV's Dancing on Ice.
Here are all the important facts about Michaela Strachan:
Michaela Strachan was born on April 7th, 1966. She celebrated her 58th birthday in 2024.
She hails from Ewell, Surrey, where she grew up before embarking on her broadcasting career.
She later made a significant life change by relocating to Cape Town, South Africa, where she's lived for many years with her family.
Michaela Strachan's TV journey began not with wildlife, but with children's entertainment. After training at the Arts Educational School, she landed her first major TV break in 1986 as a presenter on The Wide Awake Club on TV-am alongside Timmy Mallett.
She also co-hosted The Hitman and Her, a pioneering late-night show that aired on ITV from 1988 to 1992. It captured the vibrant UK club scene at the height of the dance music explosion, broadcasting live from different nightclubs across Britain every weekend.
The show paired producer and DJ Pete Waterman (the 'Hitman') and Michaela Strachan (the 'Her').
Her career trajectory took a defining turn when she joined The Really Wild Show in 1993 where she began developing her trademark enthusiasm for wildlife conservation. This proved to be her true calling, setting the stage for what would become her life's work.
Today, she's best known for her long-running role on the BBC's seasonal nature programmes Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch, where she's become something of a national treasure.
Her partnership with fellow presenter Chris Packham has created one of British television's most enduring and beloved wildlife presenting duos.
Michaela was previously married to filmmaker Duncan Chard in 1996, but the couple divorced five years later in 2001.
Her significant relationship since then has been with Nick Chevallier, a wildlife cameraman and director she met while filming in Cape Town, South Africa.
Though often referred to as her husband in media reports, they haven't formally married but have built a life together in South Africa, where they've been based for many years.
She has one son, Oliver, born in 2005, whom she shares with Nick.