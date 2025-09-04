Michelle Dockery announces she's pregnant with first child in the most spectacular way

Michelle Dockery was glowing at the Downton Abbey premiere. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

British actress Michelle Dockery, 43, revealed her blossoming baby bump on the red carpet at the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale film premiere in London.

Michelle Dockery has announced she's pregnant with her first child, revealing her blossoming baby bump at the star-studded Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale premiere in London on Wednesday night.

The British actress, 43, took to the red carpet in a figure-hugging pale blue gown to show off her growing tummy as she shared her happy news with the world.

Supported by her movie producer husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, 37, the mum-to-be, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in the popular period drama, posed for pictures ahead of the screening at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

The married couple looked delighted to be expecting, beaming as they held hands in front of the cameras at the glittering event.

The mum-to-be wore an off-the-shoulder powder blue gown to the event. Picture: Getty

Also in attendance were high-profile cast members Hugh Bonneville, Joely Richardson, Jim Carter and Dominic West, who donned their smartest attire for the occasion.

Michelle fast became a Downton Abbey fan favourite for her portrayal of prickly English rose Lady Mary, rising to stardom when she first joined the ITV series 15 years ago.

The actress, 43, revealed her growing bump on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

The upcoming movie, set for release on 12th September, is the final instalment of the beloved story, which has already seen six series and two feature films.

It comes 18 years after Downton Abbey's debut episode and follows on from movies Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), which continued the tale of the Crawly family after Lady Mary’s scandalous divorce.

The British actress plays Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV period drama. Picture: Alamy

In real life, Michelle and her talent manager spouse Jasper were first linked in 2019 and became engaged shortly after, announcing their plans to marry in early 2022.

At the time they shared an official notice in The Times, which read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex.”

The sweet couple tied the knot in September 2023 in Chiswick, West London, in front of a celebrity crowd, including Jasper's famous sister Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for writing and starring in her hit comedy series Fleabag.

Michelle and Jasper tied the knot in the autumn of 2023. Picture: Getty

Before meeting Jasper, Michelle was engaged to Irish publicist John Dineen, who sadly died in 2015 after a 15-month fight against cancer.

Following his shock passing aged 34, she branded herself a "widow" but admitted she "never lost hope" amid his gruelling health battle.

The actress told The Guardian in 2017: "No. I’m not exaggerating when I say that John did not complain once, never, not once, and that gave us strength.

"It’s what keeps you going, that positivity—to never lose that hope for a miracle. I couldn’t have done it any other way.

"We were engaged, and married at heart, and so I do consider myself a widow.”