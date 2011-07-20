Michelle Heaton's baby birthday news

Michelle Heaton has chosen her 32nd birthday to tell the word she's expecting a baby.

The former Liberty X singer told her 38,000 Twitter followers, 'Happy birthday/1st yr anniversary/ and mummy day to me! I can feel it doing press ups already! LOL! Best bday present ever! Xxx.'



Michelle later added: 'Thank u all so much for your kind messages... such an amazing time."

Her husband Hugh Hanley (they married in the Bahamas last July), added: 'Happy birthday and anniversary to my beautiful wife and mother to be.'



In OK Magazine Michelle said: 'I'm looking forward to when my bump starts to grow, I can't wait to show it off.'