Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright Are The Ultimate Couple Goals At Wireless.

The former 'Corrie' actress and her beau partied up a storm at Wireless Festival in London's Finsbury Park.

Michelle and hubby Mark Wright were seen dancing up a storm at the festival as they partied with pals during the Calvin Harris set on Friday night.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart presenter showed just how much fun they were having as he uploaded videos of the pair dancing in the crowds while the popular DJ took the stage.

What's most striking about the video is Michelle Keegan's brand new look.

The man @calvinharris smashes it again @hmonners @michkeegan @s3llu1 A video posted by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) onJul 8, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

The actress, who is known for her sultry brunette locks, ditched her raven-haired tresses for beach blonde instead as she kickstarted summer with a trip to the popular dance and urban music festival.

Throughout the short clip we are given a glimpse into just how much fun the couple have together as they shake their stuff among other party revellers.

Meanwhile, Calvin Harris lit up the stage with an electrifying performance of his hit songs including 'How Deep Is Your Love' and 'Summer' before bringing out Dizzee Rascal on stage to perform.

Elsewhere, Rita Ora stunned fans as she made a surprise appearance at the festival after being bought onto the stage by Krept and Konan during 'Freak Of The Week'.