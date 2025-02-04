Michelle Keegan reveals blossoming baby bump for first time in 'stunning' snaps

Michelle Keegan has showcased her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram/@michkeegan

By Claire Blackmore

The mum-to-be showcased her growing tummy in a glamorous cover shoot.

Michelle Keegan has revealed her blossoming bump for the first time since she and husband Mark Wright announced they were expecting a baby.

The mum-to-be, 37, stunned fans as she posed for a string of photos that showcased her growing tummy in a shoot for glossy magazine Grazia.

One black and white snap saw the glowing actress resting against the kitchen counter wearing a figure-hugging knitted dress, which skimmed over her neat bump.

While the front cover featured Michelle in a cosy ribbed sweater and slouchy white trousers, highlighting her pregnant body.

The former soap star, who shot to fame as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street, had her trademark brunette locks pinned back in a soft style for the glamorous set of photos.

She described the experience as a "pinch me moment" on Instagram and thanked the team for helping her capture such a special time.

During the candid interview that ran alongside the snaps, she opened up about her and Mark's upcoming plans for when baby Wright arrives.

The Brassic star, who said she didn't know the gender of the baby, told the mag: "I'm going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum.

"I’m never normally at home in the summer, I’ve always been away working, so I can’t wait."

Michelle first shared her happy baby news back in December 2024 when she and Mark posted a joint announcement on Instagram.

The couple shared a sun-kissed photograph of the Heart presenter, 38, walking towards his pregnant wife on the beach as she debuted her pregnant tummy.

"2025 is going to be a special one for us… 👶🏻🤍✨," the Fool Me Once star captioned the post.

Fans were delighted at the news but Michelle told Grazia it's always been a tricky topic of conversation.

"Around the time we got married, I was open about the fact that I wanted to have a family but then, because we didn't choose to have children within a certain time, there was lots of speculation," she sighed.

"And we can handle that but, at one point, there was a story every week. My family was asking me about it, so I made the decision to not talk publicly about that side of my life.

"I’m going to be 38 this year and, as I’ve got older, I feel more confident about my boundaries."

She also revealed that she is planning on taking the whole year off to look after her new arrival – but will return to work with a bang.

The "big new job" she's taking on after maternity leave will come as a welcome relief to Michelle, who admitted she used to worry about future acting roles.

"I used to panic if I had a long gap in-between jobs, thinking I'll never work again," she said.

"But I’m getting better at trusting the process, trusting my instincts and saying no to what’s not right for me."

Michelle added: "It's taken years and it’s still hard. I’ve always been such a people pleaser.

"But now I’m learning to be unapologetically me."

Despite looking into the future, she confessed that right now she is mainly dealing with pregnancy cravings, telling the magazine: "I'm usually a savoury girl, but now I'm craving sugary stuff.

"I'll eat a chocolate bar while walking around the supermarket and just give them the wrapper at the checkout," she joked.