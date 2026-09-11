Michelle Keegan gives rare glimpse of 18-month-old daughter Palma

11 September 2026, 13:02

Michelle Keegan has given fans a rare glimpse of her daughter Palma as the little girl reaches another milestone.
Michelle Keegan has given fans a rare glimpse of her daughter Palma as the little girl reaches another milestone. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Michelle Keegan

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Coronation Street star shared a sweet update on her daughter after keeping her largely out of the spotlight.

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Michelle Keegan has given fans a rare glimpse of her daughter Palma as the little girl reaches another milestone.

The actress, 39, marked Palma turning 18 months old by sharing a photograph of her on Instagram Stories, although in keeping with the couple’s decision to keep their daughter largely out of the public eye, her face was not shown.

In the sweet snap, Palma can be seen from behind wearing a tiny denim dress, standing in front of two wooden plaques personalised with her name and her age.

The couple first began dating in 2012 before marrying three years later, and have now been husband and wife for more than a decade.
The couple first began dating in 2012 before marrying three years later, and have now been husband and wife for more than a decade. Picture: Getty

Michelle captioned the picture simply: “How did that happen?”

It comes around 18 months after Michelle and husband Mark Wright welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced Palma’s arrival in March 2025, sharing the news with their followers and writing: “Together we have a new love to share... Our little girl.”

Since becoming parents, Michelle and Mark, also 39, have generally kept Palma away from the spotlight, making the latest glimpse particularly rare.

The couple first began dating in 2012 before marrying three years later, and have now been husband and wife for more than a decade.

While Michelle has been enjoying life as a mum in the couple's Essex home, she has also been preparing for her return to television in a major new drama.

Michelle captioned the picture simply: “How did that happen?”
Michelle captioned the picture simply: “How did that happen?”. Picture: Instgram/Michelle Keegan

She will star as DI Crane in ITV’s upcoming six-part series The Blame, alongside Douglas Booth, Joe Armstrong and Nigel Boyle.

The drama begins on September 20 and centres on a tragic death in the fictional town of Wakestead.

According to the official synopsis, the investigation soon develops into “a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise” as DI Crane and DI Radley, played by Booth, begin digging into what happened.

Michelle has previously opened up about returning to work following Palma’s birth and adjusting to life on set as a new mum.

Speaking to Graham Norton at the ITV Showcase earlier this year, she said: “Coming back to work after having a baby is quite daunting.”

However, she praised the team for helping her make the transition back to acting, adding: “The production [crew] were so supportive and I was so looked after and it was like working with family.”

The Blame is not the only project Michelle has recently been linked to, with reports claiming she stepped away from another drama shortly before filming was due to begin.

She had reportedly been lined up to play a working-class barrister in a new series written by Sherlock creator Steve Thompson, with production scheduled to start in November.

Michelle is thought to have withdrawn from the project in order to prioritise spending time with Palma, with former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker reportedly taking over the role.

Mark Wright shares emotional update on baby Palma 👶 💕

An insider told The Sun Michelle had been “really keen” to take on the part but that the demanding filming schedule would have meant spending too much time away from her daughter.

The source said the hours were “quite intense” and that the project would have followed directly after her Netflix drama The Woods, meaning she could not commit.

They added that Michelle remains “dedicated to her acting career” but, like other working mothers, has to balance her professional commitments with being present for her family.

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