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Michelle Keegan jokes husband Mark Wright's in "trouble" during live prank

Michelle Keegan calls out her husband Mark Wright on Heart radio. Picture: Heart Breakfast

By Zoe Adams

Mark Wright left in disbelief as wife Michelle Keegan gets her own back on him live in the studio.

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Michelle Keegan is currently busy on a press tour promoting her new ITV drama, The Blame, where she plays DI Emma Crane.

Popping into Heart HQ to tell us all about it, it seemed only right to call in husband and Heart presenter Mark Wright, which ended up landing him in a spot of trouble.

FaceTiming into the studio, Michelle quickly realised her other half was on the golf course and not, in charge of their one-year-old-daughter Palma like he was supposed to be.

Tuning into her newly-learnt investigative skills, Michelle asked: "Shock. He's at golf. I've got a question for you. Where's the baby?"

Michelle Keegan played a prank on her husband live in the studio. Picture: Heart Breakfast

Realising he'd been caught out, Mark admitted he'd left her with his mum, nanny Carol, for a quick round on the course.

Michelle added: "You told me you weren't golfing today. You're in trouble. I've never met anyone who is so addicted to golf."

Joking around, she quickly confessed to hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston that he was in fact the perfect husband.

But as a little way to get her own back, our breakfast presenters and Michelle played a little prank on Mark where he had to answer questions on his wife's career, or risk loosing one of his precious golf clubs they had in the studio.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright see how well they REALLY know each other 👀

Answering one question incorrectly, he found wrestler Grado snapping his favourite club live on air.

Shocked to see his pitching wedge in two, he laughed: "They better not be my golf clubs! Michelle, you're in trouble when you get home girl."

Michelle's new detective drama, The Blame, begins on Sunday 20th September on ITV at 9pm. You can also catch Mark and Michelle's full interview here on Global Player.

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