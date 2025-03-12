Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright special baby name meaning unveiled

12 March 2025, 16:40 | Updated: 12 March 2025, 16:50

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become parents for the first time
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become parents for the first time. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Palma Elizabeth Wright is Mark and Michelle's first born daughter by why did they call her this? Here's a look at her special name and reasons behind it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright surprised their fans on March 12th when they revealed the actress had given birth to their first daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the happy couple confirmed her safe arrival along with her special name. Alongside a black and white picture of the side of her head, they wrote: "Together we have a new love to share. Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

With their social media pages flooded with messages of congratulations, many were also fixated on her beautiful name - so what does it mean?

Here's everything you need to know about Michelle, 37, and Mark's, 38, unique baby name and why they chose it.

What is the meaning behind Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's baby name?

Mark and Michelle have so far only confirmed their baby girl's safe arrival and her name but not why they chose it.

However, it's believed they picked the moniker 'Palma' as the place in Mallorca, Spain, holds a special meaning to them as a couple.

Mark and Michelle not only own their very own home there, but the Wright family holiday there multiple times a year, with Mark's cousin Elliot Wright also owning a popular bar and restaurant there, Olivia's.

The Fool Me Once star and the Heart Radio host also took their early baby bump pictures on the beach there too which they used to confirm her pregnancy.

Palma's middle name Elizabeth is believed to hold sentimental family value and be a nod to her great great grandmother Elizabeth Kirwan.

In 2018, Michelle appeared in an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? where she learned all about her relative and the fact she was part of the suffragette movement.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan on holiday
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan confirmed their pregnancy at the end of 2024. Picture: Getty

What's been said about Mark and Michelle's baby name?

Despite being a unique name, many are impressed with just how beautiful the name they've chosen for their little girl is.

One Instagram user wrote: "What a beautiful name for a special girl."

Another wrote: "An unusual but beautiful name."

Mark and Michelle welcomed their first child a week ago but like with her pregnancy, they kept it out of the spotlight so they could enjoy these special moments for themselves.

