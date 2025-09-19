Michelle McManus reveals secret behind dramatic nine-stone weight loss

19 September 2025, 12:38

Michelle McManus has lost nine stone
Michelle McManus has lost nine stone. Picture: Instagram/@ladym_mcmanus/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Singer Michelle McManus has documented her incredible weight loss and revealed how she shed the pounds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, 45, has showed off the results of her nine-stone weight loss as she credits two lifestyle changes for her dramatic new look.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a bikini picture which flaunted her recent weight loss after the star adopted a healthier lifestyle.

Michelle has been open about her change in appearance, and revealed she has not used weight loss jabs to achieve her new look.

Speaking to fans about her new health habits, the 45-year-old revealed: "Before this change of lifestyle, I was stuck in a cycle, endlessly searching for that elusive magic diet wand, believing it was out there, waiting to instantly turn me into the best version of myself."

Michelle McManus showed off her svelte figure
Michelle McManus showed off her svelte figure. Picture: Instagram/@ladym_mcmanus

She continued: "I'd daydream about finding it, waving my wand, and bingo, becoming the person I always thought I needed to be to find happiness.

"But here's the truth, that magic wand doesn't exist. What I've discovered instead is something even more powerful, the right support."

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about her health, Michelle said: "I think through my 20s and 30s, I was so focused on going back to Scotland and having a go at this broadcast career and merely making myself a success that I didn't really focus at all on my weight, which I know must sound insane when you say it out loud."

Michelle McManus has lost nine stone. Pictured in 2004
Michelle McManus has lost nine stone. Pictured in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Michelle added: "Then I met my husband and then in my 40s I had these two beautiful babies back to back, two boys, Harry and Nicholas, and they're four and two now. And when I had my children it was like a light switch went off because all of a sudden it wasn't about me any more.

"And I just started to have seriously dark thoughts about me passing away and not being there for the kids, or something happening to them. I don't know if other people that have kids can relate to that when your kids come along, they become the most precious thing, and I kept thinking, 'What do I need to do? I need the best version of myself to make sure I'm here for my boys'.

"It isn't about what the scales say, it's not about the label that's on your clothes, it's just finding that moment where you can look in the mirror and say, 'I really like you', and it's actually really sad that I didn't like myself after having these babies in my 40s."

Michelle McManus credits lifestyle changes for her weight loss
Michelle McManus credits lifestyle changes for her weight loss. Picture: Getty

She added: "I feel so much healthier. And I think the key to life is no one should tell you what you should weigh.

"You concentrate on you, and if you feel happy, that's the key. I think now I'm in a place where I look at myself and I'm like 'I actually really like what I see, and I'm really, really happy."

In 2024 Michelle shared a revealing post in which she documented her weight loss journey and revealed she'd lost an incredible nine stone.

Michelle McManus has been open about her weight loss. Pictured in 2016
Michelle McManus has been open about her weight loss. Pictured in 2016. Picture: Alamy

The star wrote last year: "Sometimes it’s okay to stop and take stock of what you’ve achieved. For the past year or so I’ve been making changes in my life to help me reach the place in which I now find myself. Happily, it is a place of good health and contentment.

"I love both versions of myself in the above two photos. The image on the left was taken in late 2022, eight months after I’d given birth to my second beautiful baby."

She added: "Even though life was going great for me, at the time I was very tired both physically and mentally. If I’m honest, I was also struggling with my fitness - caring for two babies under three was my priority and working on myself was not something I had dedicated time to considering, let alone doing.

"The photograph on the right was taken a few weeks ago, behind the scenes at a photoshoot I did in Glasgow. In total I’ve dropped 9st through calorie deficit and introducing exercise into my life."

Michelle McManus has shown her before and after her weight loss pictures
Michelle McManus has shown her before and after her weight loss pictures. Picture: Instagram/@ladym_mcmanus

Michelle added: "Looking at these images side by side, I can honestly say the numbers attached to both are almost irrelevant."It’s not about the label on the clothing or what it says on the scales, but instead I’ve learned it’s truly all about how you feel about yourself. Life gets in the way, situations change and priorities shift.

"Someone introduced me to a great quote recently that really resonated with me: 'The only lifelong relationship we’ll ever have is the one with ourselves'.

"It is something I’ve learned too, loving yourself and feeling self-worth is so important. It’s taken me such a long time to understand that, but thankfully now, at 44 years old, I finally get it, and perhaps that is the biggest and best transformation of all."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS UK season 10 starts on Sunday September 21st

MAFS UK first look revealed as new series starts in days

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa has spoken about her reality TV show with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa gives revealing insight into reality TV show with Chris Hughes

The Summer I Turned Pretty film is in the works

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie release date, cast and plot explained

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

Collin Farrell has revealed what he loves about being a dad

Colin Farrell reveals his favourite thing about being a dad

Joe revealed his romantic gesture to his unimpressed wife.

Joe Swash left cringing as tattoo tribute to Stacey Solomon goes disastrously wrong

Matt explained that James's condition went downhill 'so fast'.

Matt Willis shares worrying health update on Busted bandmate James Bourne

Actor Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

Ed Sheeran has revealed what it's like writing songs for Justin Bieber

Ed Sheeran reveals what it's like to write songs for Justin Bieber

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

Gogglebox

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check.

Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

Celebrities

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today.

Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder.

Peter Kay reveals 'shameful' moment binge eating disorder spiralled out of control

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Ellie Goldstein is a successful model and actress

Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

TV & Movies

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour

Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper won an Emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

The Emmys outfits were on show

Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more