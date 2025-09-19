Michelle McManus reveals secret behind dramatic nine-stone weight loss

Michelle McManus has lost nine stone. Picture: Instagram/@ladym_mcmanus/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Singer Michelle McManus has documented her incredible weight loss and revealed how she shed the pounds.

Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, 45, has showed off the results of her nine-stone weight loss as she credits two lifestyle changes for her dramatic new look.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to share a bikini picture which flaunted her recent weight loss after the star adopted a healthier lifestyle.

Michelle has been open about her change in appearance, and revealed she has not used weight loss jabs to achieve her new look.

Speaking to fans about her new health habits, the 45-year-old revealed: "Before this change of lifestyle, I was stuck in a cycle, endlessly searching for that elusive magic diet wand, believing it was out there, waiting to instantly turn me into the best version of myself."

Michelle McManus showed off her svelte figure. Picture: Instagram/@ladym_mcmanus

She continued: "I'd daydream about finding it, waving my wand, and bingo, becoming the person I always thought I needed to be to find happiness.

"But here's the truth, that magic wand doesn't exist. What I've discovered instead is something even more powerful, the right support."

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about her health, Michelle said: "I think through my 20s and 30s, I was so focused on going back to Scotland and having a go at this broadcast career and merely making myself a success that I didn't really focus at all on my weight, which I know must sound insane when you say it out loud."

Michelle McManus has lost nine stone. Pictured in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Michelle added: "Then I met my husband and then in my 40s I had these two beautiful babies back to back, two boys, Harry and Nicholas, and they're four and two now. And when I had my children it was like a light switch went off because all of a sudden it wasn't about me any more.

"And I just started to have seriously dark thoughts about me passing away and not being there for the kids, or something happening to them. I don't know if other people that have kids can relate to that when your kids come along, they become the most precious thing, and I kept thinking, 'What do I need to do? I need the best version of myself to make sure I'm here for my boys'.

"It isn't about what the scales say, it's not about the label that's on your clothes, it's just finding that moment where you can look in the mirror and say, 'I really like you', and it's actually really sad that I didn't like myself after having these babies in my 40s."

Michelle McManus credits lifestyle changes for her weight loss. Picture: Getty

She added: "I feel so much healthier. And I think the key to life is no one should tell you what you should weigh.

"You concentrate on you, and if you feel happy, that's the key. I think now I'm in a place where I look at myself and I'm like 'I actually really like what I see, and I'm really, really happy."

In 2024 Michelle shared a revealing post in which she documented her weight loss journey and revealed she'd lost an incredible nine stone.

Michelle McManus has been open about her weight loss. Pictured in 2016. Picture: Alamy

The star wrote last year: "Sometimes it’s okay to stop and take stock of what you’ve achieved. For the past year or so I’ve been making changes in my life to help me reach the place in which I now find myself. Happily, it is a place of good health and contentment.

"I love both versions of myself in the above two photos. The image on the left was taken in late 2022, eight months after I’d given birth to my second beautiful baby."

She added: "Even though life was going great for me, at the time I was very tired both physically and mentally. If I’m honest, I was also struggling with my fitness - caring for two babies under three was my priority and working on myself was not something I had dedicated time to considering, let alone doing.

"The photograph on the right was taken a few weeks ago, behind the scenes at a photoshoot I did in Glasgow. In total I’ve dropped 9st through calorie deficit and introducing exercise into my life."

Michelle McManus has shown her before and after her weight loss pictures. Picture: Instagram/@ladym_mcmanus

Michelle added: "Looking at these images side by side, I can honestly say the numbers attached to both are almost irrelevant."It’s not about the label on the clothing or what it says on the scales, but instead I’ve learned it’s truly all about how you feel about yourself. Life gets in the way, situations change and priorities shift.

"Someone introduced me to a great quote recently that really resonated with me: 'The only lifelong relationship we’ll ever have is the one with ourselves'.

"It is something I’ve learned too, loving yourself and feeling self-worth is so important. It’s taken me such a long time to understand that, but thankfully now, at 44 years old, I finally get it, and perhaps that is the biggest and best transformation of all."