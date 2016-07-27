Why Michelle Obama Is The Ultimate Role Model For Women Everywhere

She's been America's First Lady for eight years, but Mrs Obama certainly isn't leaving The White House without a fight!

As the contest for one of the most powerful jobs in the world hots up, the American Democrat is quite clear about where her loyalties lie.

What's more, with her fierce opinions and deep loyalties, the former lawyer and writer can't seem to stay out of the news right now!

As she prepares to move on to the next stage of her life, we take a look at her lasting legacy and greatest moments.

Let Girls Learn:

With two daughters of her own, Michelle knows only too well how vital education is for women.

With more than 62 million girls not in school worldwide the fight for young women everywhere to have the right to learn is an ongoing battle and one that Michelle is taking up the mantle for.

Michelle's fantastic efforts will help to transform lives everywhere as they're helped to gain access to the education they deserve!

She's very clear about her vision for the future and America:

So much so in fact that she recently took down a famous Republican candidate (a certain someone with the ehem, easily recognisable hair) in the classiest way possible.

Talking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, The First Lady wasn't afraid to clearly lay out her learnings from her time in Washington and her beliefs for the direction the country and party should take going forward.

Her message is a strong one: Women should grow up believing that they can do ANYTHING

"The story that has brought me to this stage tonight. The story of generations of people who felt the lash of bondage, the shame of servitude, the sting of segregation but kept on hoping and striving and doing what needed to be done so that today I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves"

Mrs Obama didn't shy away from the transformation the country had gone through that has taken them from slavery to being able to watch her children grown up on the lawns of the gardens of The White House.

"...And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters, and all our sons and daughters, now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States."

The African-American First Lady's speech made white American face up to some harsh truths about racism - especially pertinent in the current heated political climate of the country and when it may sometimes seem easier to hide ones head in the sand.

Amen to that!

Her carpool karaoke with James Corden raised the roof:

The 52-year-old wasn't afraid of jumping on the bandwagon and climbing in the driving seat with James Corden in order to promote her causes.

The result? Over 33 million people have watched the HILARIOUS video also featuring rapper Missy Elliot and The Late Late Show host and now know a whole lot more about what Let Girls Learn is trying to achieve.

She can dance like a PRO!

The woman is always dancing...and we love it!

Just when we thought America's first family couldn't get any cooler, Michelle O throws some shapes outside the White House in a bid to encourage kids to go to college. "If you wanna fly jets, you should go to College," raps the First Lady. "Reach high and cash cheques? Fill your head with knowledge." She's seen getting her groove on outside the White House, dropping bills at the Presidential pad and laying down the vocals as she raps into the mic. Yup. When it comes to spreading the message? Mich is the ONE. Yup. When it comes to spreading the message? Mich is the ONE.

She's best mates with Prince Harry:

Last but not least, the mum of two has adopted one of our very own as her default son.

Yes, Michelle and the fifth-in-line-to-the-throne have struck up a serious friendship over past eight years and nothing makes us happier than seeing the two of them together.

Both are committed to making us confront uncomfortable truths about the world in order to make it a better place and boy do they do the job well.

Long may this epic partnership last!