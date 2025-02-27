Michelle Trachtenberg tributes: Sarah Michelle Gellar leads heartfelt messages following star's death

27 February 2025, 15:54

Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg
Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Tom Eames

Colleagues and friends of Michelle Trachtenberg have paid tribute to the actress, who has died at the age of 39.

The American actress was best known for playing Sarah Michelle Gellar's younger sister Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and later played socialite Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl as an adult.

Co-stars have paid tribute to her, describing her as a "fiercely intelligent" person who "cared deeply" about her career.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss," her family said.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar broke her silence on the death of her Buffy co-star on Thursday, sharing a selection of pictures of herself with Michelle.

Captioning the images on Instagram, she quoted Buffy as she wrote: “Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you”.

Blake Lively, who starred alongside Michelle in Gossip Girl, shared a picture of herself and her co-star on the set of the hit teen drama.

She wrote alongside the image: "This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.

“Time passes. You take for granted you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. ﻿Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen, who also starred alongside Michelle in Gossip Girl, shared her own tribute to the late actress following her sudden death.

She shared the following message to fans on her Instagram: “﻿﻿In shock…When I met this girl 17 years ago I knew we’d be friends..she was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive, funny as f**k and filled with fire. She was simply awesome.

"I’ll miss our late night calls that no one should ever hear but us. She was always in my corner and there to support me whether I was right or wrong. I will miss you everyday my love..I think we truly understood each other and I am so grateful to have had a friend like you in my life for so long..You were a true friend to me which is a rarity in this world and I can’t believe I won’t hear your voice again.”

Chace Crawford

Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald alongside Michelle in Gossip Girl﻿, posted some selfies of himself and with the actress on Wednesday.

He wrote alongside the images: "I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you ❤️”

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan, Michelle's Buffy co-star, paid tribute to Michelle on Wednesday with a social media post which read: "“I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”﻿﻿

Kim Cattrall

Kim and Michelle
Kim and Michelle. Picture: Alamy

Kim Cattrall, who worked with Michelle in Ice Princess, shared her sadness at the news of her death with a reply on X which read: "This is Heartbreaking. So talented, much too young. RIP Sweet Beauty. xo”

David Boreanaz

Buffy and Angel star David was among the first colleagues to react to the news online, writing on Instagram: “So very sad …horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

James Marsters

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Anthony Stewart Head,
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Anthony Stewart Head,. Picture: Alamy

James, who played the vampire Spike on Buffy, said in a statement shared with People: "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul.

"Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her," he continued.

"My heart goes out to her family, who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."

