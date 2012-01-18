Michelle Williams wanted sibling for kid

Michelle Williams put pressure on herself to find a new serious relationship after Heath Ledger died because she wanted a sibling for their daughter Matilda.

The My Week With Marilyn star gave birth to her and Heath Ledger's daughter in 2006. She had always hoped Matilda could have a brother or sister close to her age, and so made herself move on quickly after Ledger passed away.



'Because I really wanted, and I really expected or imagined, that Matilda would have siblings that were close to her age,' the actress told GQ Magazine.

'I wanted that for her. But I couldn't make that happen. And now that she's six that isn't even a possibility anymore. So something that was making me feel impatient, that's been removed. For whatever reason, that's not our path.'



Although the 31-year-old actress has found life tough since Heath died of an accidental drug overdose, she is said to be more worried about the repercussions for her daughter.



'You know, as hard as certain things have been for me, it's been harder thinking about how things will be for her,' she reportedly disclosed.

Michelle thanked her daughter during her speech after winning Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy at Sunday's Golden Globes.