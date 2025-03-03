Mick Jagger, 81, makes rare public appearance with 37-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick at Oscars

3 March 2025, 03:35

Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger and his partner Melanie Hamrick. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sir Mick Jagger was on good form tonight as he appeared at the Oscars alongside his partner Melanie Hamrick.

The 81-year-old singer was loved up with choreographer Melanie at the 2025 Oscars Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night (March 2nd).

The party, hosted by Radhika Jones, was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Mick and Melanie first met in 2014 when Melanie was aged 26, when the Rolling Stones were on tour in Tokyo at the same time as the American Ballet Theater.

The couple welcomed their son, Devereaux, 8, in 2016.

Musician Mick Jagger and US choreographer Melanie Hamrick
Musician Mick Jagger and US choreographer Melanie Hamrick. Picture: Getty
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Speaking about their 44-year age gap with The Times, Melanie said it has never been an issue. "Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it," she said.

Sir Mick also handed out an award at tonight's Oscars, appearing on stage to present the Best Original Song prize.

The 97th Academy Awards kicked off with a special Wizard of Oz medley by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, while the late Gene Hackman received a tribute by his friend Morgan Freeman.

