Mickey Rourke facts: Actor's age, net worth, films, partner and boxing career revealed

7 April 2025, 20:30

Mickey Rourke's acting career has been revealed
Mickey Rourke's acting career has been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Mickey Rourke/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Mickey Rourke, how much is he worth, what films has been in, who is his wife and when was he a boxer?

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke is set take part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025, with the A-listeer joining his fellow housemates Patsy Palmer, Daley Thompson and JoJo Siwa on the show.

After becoming a heartthrob in the 1980s after appearing in films such as 9½ Weeks and Angel Heart, Mickey has had a varied career, starring in The Wrestler, Iron Man 2 and The Expendables in recent years.

From quitting acting and becoming a professional boxer, to his plastic surgery rumours, viewers are keen to learn more about Mickey as he enters the CBB house.

Here is everything you need to know about Mickey including his age, partner, net worth, movies and boxing career explained.

Mickey Rourke is a successful actor
Mickey Rourke is a successful actor. Picture: Getty

How old is Mickey Rourke?

Mickey was born on September 16 1952, and celebrated his 72nd birthday in 2024. The actor was born in Schenectady, New York, however he had a harrowing childhood with his violent step-father making his life a misery.

Speaking to The Guardian about the impact the abuse had on him and his brother Joe, Mickey revealed he no longer speaks to his mother.

The legendary actor said: " I was angry with her for my whole life for what she did. Because she turned her back to it and she was supposed to be responsible for me and Joe [Rourke's brother]. She didn't. She let it happen. And it happened for a decade. And it was easier to just get mad than to deal with feeling so small and abandoned."

Mickey Rourke began acting in the 1970s
Mickey Rourke began acting in the 1970s. Picture: Getty

What films has Mickey Rourke been in?

Here are just some of the movies Mickey has starred in:

  • Rumble Fish
  • The Pope of Greenwich Village
  • Year of the Dragon
  • 9½ Weeks
  • Angel Heart
  • Johnny Handsome
  • The Wrestler
  • Iron Man 2
  • The Expendables
Mickey Rourke starred alongside Kim Basinger in 9½ Weeks
Mickey Rourke starred alongside Kim Basinger in 9½ Weeks. Picture: Getty

What is Mickey Rourke's net worth?

Mickey is reportedly worth an impressive £3.8million ($5million), according to the Daily Mail.

The A-lister has accumulated this eye-watering net worth through his various acting projects as well as his boxing career.

Is Mickey Rourke married?

Mickey is not currently married however he has been married twice previously, with both marriages ended in divorce.

His first wife was actress Debra Feuer, with the couple tying the knot in 1981 before divorcing in 1989. Mickey's second marriage was to model Carré Otis in 1992, however they went on to divorce in 1998.

Since then Mickey was in a relationship with Anastassija Makarenko from 2009–2015 but appears to be single as of 2025.

Mickey Rourke was previously in a relationship with Anastassija Makarenko
Mickey Rourke was previously in a relationship with Anastassija Makarenko. Picture: Getty

Mickey Rourke's boxing career

Mickey began boxing at a young age as a way of escaping his turbulent home life. By the age of 12 he had won his first boxing match however in the 1970s he decided to concentrate on his acting career.

The star would return to professional boxing in 1991, however he acquired various injuries over the years including broken nose, toe, and ribs, a split tongue and a compressed cheekbone, as well as suffering from short-term memory loss.

Following this Mickey took a break from the sport before briefly coming back to boxing in 2014 to take part in a match against 29-year-old Elliot Seymour, which Mickey ended up winning.

