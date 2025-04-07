Mickey Rourke before and after: His plastic surgery transformation explained

Mickey Rourke's appearance has changed over the years. Picture: Instagram/Mickey Rourke/Getty

By Hope Wilson

What happened to Mickey Rourke? Here is everything he has said about the plastic surgery on his face.

Mickey Rourke's appearance has gained a lot of attention over the years, with rumours of plastic surgery dogging the actor for decades.

After rising to fame in the 1980s starring in classics such as 9½ Weeks, Angel Heart and Barfly, Mickey decided to focus on his boxing career and take a break from acting in the 1990s.

During this time the star was involved in numerous fights which left him with severe injuries and needing reconstructive surgery on his face.

Now as he enters the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside some other familiar faces, we've taken a look back at Mickey's physical transformation over the years, including everything he has said about cosmetic surgery and his boxing injuries.

Mickey Rourke's appearance has changed over the years. Picture: Getty

Has Mickey Rourke had plastic surgery?

Mickey has admitted to undergoing surgery on his face, with the star telling The Daily Mail in 2009: "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together."

He also added add: "I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone.

"I had to have cartilage taken from my ear to rebuild my nose and a couple of operations to scrape out the cartilage because the scar tissue wasn't healing properly. That was one of the most painful operations, but the worst was haemorrhoids."

Mickey Rourke first gained fame in the 1980s. Picture: Getty

This isn't the only time Mickey has discussed going under the knife, with the Iron Man 2 star sharing an image of himself and his surgeon on Instagram in 2017 after he'd undergone "nose surgery".

The actor captioned the image: "Moments after nose surgery with Dr. Dhir. Now i am ""pretty again ":(lol)...one more to go😏"

Mickey's ex-wife Debra Feuer also confirmed that the Hollywood superstar had undergone cosmetic surgery, telling The Mirror: "He'll kill me for saying this but he wanted the part in one film so badly that he got cheek implants."

She continued: "He told me he was swollen because he'd had his molar teeth removed. But I knew that was untrue - he didn't have any molars to take out."

This statement is rumoured to be about Mickey's 1990 film Wild Orchid which saw fans speculate he had undergone surgery due to his fuller-looking face in the movie.

Fans believed Mickey Rourke looked different in the movie Wild Orchid. Picture: Getty

Whilst these are the procedures Mickey has spoken about, many experts believe the actor has undergone many other operations to alter the way he looks.