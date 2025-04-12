Mickey Rourke leaves Celebrity Big Brother house due to 'unacceptable behaviour' after Chris Hughes incident

Mickey Rourke has been sent home from CBB. Picture: Rex Shutterstock/ITV

By Tom Eames

Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house after breaking rules once again.

The Hollywood actor, 72, has left the ITV show after "inappropriate language" and "unacceptable behaviour".

This follows Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, where viewers saw Mickey Rourke receive a warning for unnacceptable language towards JoJo Siwa.

In this incident, which will be shown on Sunday night's episode (April 13), Mickey is said to have had a disagreement with Chris Hughes during a task which was "considered to be threatening and aggressive", but "no physical altercation took place".

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

Mickey Rourke was given a formal warning from Big Brother after his comments. Picture: ITV

Mickey had survived the first eviction of the series, where he was up against Corrie actor Jack P Shepherd and politician Michael Fabricant, who was sent home by viewers.

Last week, Mickey was warned after he asked JoJo: “Do you like girls or boys?” prompting her to calmly explain: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

He told JoJo: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

Mickey also said that he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”, which JoJo said was “homophobic.”

The American actor later apologised and said he was “just talking smack” and “didn’t mean it with bad intentions”.