Mickey Rourke leaves Celebrity Big Brother house due to 'unacceptable behaviour' after Chris Hughes incident

12 April 2025, 22:21

Mickey Rourke has been sent home from CBB
Mickey Rourke has been sent home from CBB. Picture: Rex Shutterstock/ITV

By Tom Eames

Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house after breaking rules once again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hollywood actor, 72, has left the ITV show after "inappropriate language" and "unacceptable behaviour".

This follows Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, where viewers saw Mickey Rourke receive a warning for unnacceptable language towards JoJo Siwa.

In this incident, which will be shown on Sunday night's episode (April 13), Mickey is said to have had a disagreement with Chris Hughes during a task which was "considered to be threatening and aggressive", but "no physical altercation took place".

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother said: “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

Mickey Rourke was given a formal warning from Big Brother after his comments
Mickey Rourke was given a formal warning from Big Brother after his comments. Picture: ITV

Mickey had survived the first eviction of the series, where he was up against Corrie actor Jack P Shepherd and politician Michael Fabricant, who was sent home by viewers.

Last week, Mickey was warned after he asked JoJo: “Do you like girls or boys?” prompting her to calmly explain: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

He told JoJo: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” 

Mickey also said that he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”, which JoJo said was “homophobic.”

The American actor later apologised and said he was “just talking smack” and “didn’t mean it with bad intentions”.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Mickey Rourke's appearance has changed over the years

Mickey Rourke before and after: His plastic surgery transformation explained

Mickey Rourke admitted he was suffering with life-long struggles.

CBB star Mickey Rourke's rocky road to fame as he opens up about difficult childhood

TV & Movies

The CBB fees have been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson are rumoured to be dating

Are Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson dating? Their rumoured relationship explained

Trisha was given a terminal diagnosis after her breast cancer returned.

Inside Trisha Goddard's gruelling cancer journey from terminal diagnosis to treatment

Mark Wright brought his daughter Palma into the Heart studios

Mark Wright brings baby Palma into the Heart studios!

Fans are hoping Adolescence will return for another season

Will there be an Adolescence season 2? Everything we know about another series

Jacqui Burfoot's dad has opened up about his daughter's TV nuptials.

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui's dad reveals why her family refused to attend TV wedding

Married at First Sight

Rhi and Jeff have revealed their exciting plans for the future.

MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share shock baby news in sweet relationship update

Married at First Sight

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs spoke out against Mickey Rourke's comments on CBB

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs brands Mickey Rourke a 'dangerous person' and slams 'unacceptable' comments

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

All the eateries offering 'Kids Eat Free' deals and mini meals for just £1.

Where kids eat for free during Easter holidays 2025

Lifestyle

Supermarket are switching up their opening hours over the four-day Easter weekend.

Which supermarkets are open over Easter? Bank holiday hours for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and more

Lifestyle

The huge attraction is set to open in 2031.

Universal Studios UK: Everything we know about the thrilling new theme park

Lifestyle

Mickey Rourke has received a warning from CBB after comments made to JoJo Siwa

CBB star Mickey Rourke issued formal warning after 'offensive' JoJo Siwa comments

Two MAFS Australia contestants are moving in together

Two MAFS Australia stars reveal they’re moving in together after splitting from partners

Married at First Sight

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of confirmed housemates

TV & Movies

Stacey and Joe come to blows in episode two of their reality show.

Stacey Solomon left frustrated after Joe Swash lets kids cause chaos at Pickle Cottage

Trisha admitted she doesn’t want her CBB housemates to 'pity' her.

Trisha Goddard shares brave reason she signed up for CBB despite terminal cancer battle

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot have sparked dating rumours

MAFS Australia’s Jamie breaks silence on Eliot dating rumours after couple grow close

Married at First Sight

Michael Fabricant has opened up about his hair

Does Michael Fabricant wear a wig? The truth about the CBB star's hair

Mickey Rourke's acting career has been revealed

Mickey Rourke facts: Actor's age, net worth, films, partner and boxing career revealed

JoJo Siwa's personal life has been revealed

JoJo Siwa facts: Singer's age, net worth, height, partner and career revealed

Trisha Goddard is taking part in CBB

Trisha Goddard facts: Presenter's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Chris Hughes is taking part in CBB

Chris Hughes facts: Love Island star's age, girlfriend and career revealed

Donna Preston is an actress and writer set to appear in CBB

Donna Preston facts: Actor's age, partner and career explained