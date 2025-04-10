JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs brands Mickey Rourke a 'dangerous person' and slams 'unacceptable' comments

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs spoke out against Mickey Rourke's comments on CBB. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Following Mickey Rourke's remarks to JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother, her partner Kath Ebbs has called the actor a 'pig'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs has spoken out after Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke made "inappropriate" comments towards their girlfriend.

During the Wednesday April 9th episode of the show, viewers were shocked when the Angel Heart actor referred to JoJo as "the lesbian" as well as making other "unacceptable" comments which saw him receive a formal warning from Big Brother.

After these scenes aired on TV, JoJo's partner Kath took to Instagram to call Mickey out and brand him a "pig" and a "dangerous person."

Speaking on social media, Kath began: "A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f*** you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting and it's literally taken me many hours to even process what the f*** I just watched."

Mickey Rourke has received a warning from CBB after comments made to JoJo Siwa. Picture: ITV

They continued: "Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that f****** weasel of a man but secondly take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her."

Kath added: "It is also just rooted in misogyny and violence. I've seen people commenting about his homophobia but it is also his violent comments.

"The five minute clip which was the whole conversation has so many different layers to it, it is crazy. Firstly he asks her if she is into boys or girls, she answers that she is gay. He then proceeds to tell her that he is going to turn her straight if she is in the house long enough. She shuts it down."

JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs has spoken out against Mickey Rourke. Picture: Instagram/@kathebbs

Kath continued: "Yes, I am glad that the production gave him a formal warning and told him he said he was homophobic but that is dangerous, dangerous language and obviously it is a TV show with cameras everywhere and security."

They also stated their hopes for Mickey to be evicted from the house, saying: "I would genuinely be so disappointed if the public doesn't vote Mickey out. I don't give a f*** if you think he is entertaining, I don't give a f***.

"He's a pig and he is a dangerous person. I wouldn't want to be alone in a room with him and I wouldn't want f****** anyone to be alone in a room with him."

JoJo Siwa is in a relationship with Kath Ebbs. Picture: Instagram/@kathebbs

During her statement, Kath praised Chris Hughes who stuck up for JoJo during the interaction.

They said: "And obviously we saw the beautiful Chris Hughes which thank you Chris, thank you for doing my job, I was very upset and then when I saw him backing her, having her back and comforting her made me feel a little bit better especially because this sounds really f***** up because he is a cis [Cisgender] straight white man.

"And they're the kind of allies unfortunately I hate to say it that we need in situations like this to stand up to violent f****** misogynistic homophobic men. So obviously I do feel like she is safe because of the environment of the TV show but I am a little bit disappointed that it wasn't further called."

Mickey Rourke was given a formal warning from Big Brother after his comments. Picture: ITV

Kath's words come after a controversial Celebrity Big Brother episode which saw JoJo and Mickey engage in an awkward conversation.

Last night fans saw Mickey ask the 21-year-old if she "likes boys or girls". After JoJo revealed she liked girls and her partner was non-binary, Mickey said: "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."

JoJo then replied: "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

Later in the garden, Chris and Mickey began talking, with the 72-year-old telling the Love Island star who he would nominate, revealing: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

After JoJo hears the comment, the child star calls Mickey out, saying: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning."

Chris Hughes comforted JoJo on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

Soon after, Mickey announces he will be having a cigarette by using a British slang word which is also sometimes used as a derogatory term for someone in the LGBTQIA+ community.

After saying this word, Mickey then turns to JoJo and states: "I’m not talking to you."

Chris comes to JoJo's defence saying: "Mickey, you can’t say that", while the actor says: "I know. I was talking about a cigarette."

Following this interaction, Mickey was called into the Dairy Room where he received a formal warning from Big Brother.

Upon receiving this warning, Mickey said: "I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions - I’m just talking smack you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."