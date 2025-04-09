CBB star Mickey Rourke issued formal warning after 'offensive' JoJo Siwa comments

Mickey Rourke has received a warning from CBB after comments made to JoJo Siwa. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

What did Mickey Rourke say to JoJo Siwa? His 'unacceptable comments' explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebrity Big Brother have given housemate Mickey Rourke a formal warning over his "offensive and unacceptable" language after getting into a disagreement with JoJo Siwa.

In scenes set to air on Wednesday April 9th, Mickey and JoJo are said to engage in a conversation where the actor asks the 21-year-old if she "likes boys or girls".

After JoJo revealed she liked girls and her partner was non-binary, Mickey says, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."

JoJo then replied: "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

Mickey Rourke received a warning on CBB for "offensive and unacceptable" language. Picture: Getty

Later in the garden, Chris Hughes and Mickey begin talking, with the 72-year-old telling the Love Island star who he would nominate, revealing: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

After JoJo hears the comment, the child star calls Mickey out, saying: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning."

Soon after, Mickey announces he will be having a cigarette by using a British slang word which is also sometimes used as a derogatory term for someone in the LGBTQIA+ community.

After saying this word, Mickey then turns to JoJo and states: "I’m not talking to you."

Chris comes to JoJo's defence saying: "Mickey, you can’t say that", while the Angel Heart star says: "I know. I was talking about a cigarette."

Mickey Rourke made the comments to JoJo Siwa. Picture: Getty

Following this interaction, Mickey was called into the Dairy Room where he received a formal warning from Big Brother.

Upon receiving this warning, Mickey said: "I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions - I’m just talking smack you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."

Mickey Rourke apologised for his comments. Picture: ITV

This isn't the first time Mickey has been involved in controversy whilst on the show, after fans pointed out that his behaviour with presenter AJ Odudu was "disgusting".

Upon entering the house, Mickey stood close to AJ, with the actor looking the presenter up and down, causing her to say: "Stop looking at me."

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to slam Mickey's actions, with one user writing: "This was disgusting. Get him out. #CBBUK"

Another added: "Everyone's joking about Mickey Rouke and I get why, but I want to be serious for a second. No female TV presenter should be made to feel like AJ just did. He shouldn't have been allowed on this show if he can't contol himself around women. I hated that ngl. #CBBUK #CBB"

While another said: "Someone get some security for AJ from Mickey Rourke because what the h*** was that???? #CBBUK"