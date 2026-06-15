What does Midas mean? Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal baby boy's unusual name

15 June 2026, 13:11

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, and it's one steeped in ancient mythology.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, and it's one steeped in ancient mythology. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The newborn's unique moniker comes from an ancient Greek myth – but also has a surprising darker meaning.

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Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, and it's one steeped in ancient mythology.

The couple, who welcomed their second child on June 3, had kept fans guessing for more than a week after announcing the birth.

Ever since sharing the happy news, followers had been eagerly asking when they would reveal their baby's name.

The mystery finally came to an end on Saturday evening (June 13) when Tommy stepped into the ring to face former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall in Manchester.

Embroidered across the waistband of his boxing shorts was the name "Midas", confirming the couple's choice.

The name has its origins in Ancient Greece and carries a long history of wealth and prosperity.

According to Ancestry, Midas is an Ancient Greek name most famously associated with the legendary King Midas.

In Greek mythology, King Midas ruled Phrygia in Anatolia and was granted the extraordinary ability to turn anything he touched into gold by the god Dionysus.

The myth has become one of the most recognisable stories from the ancient world, with the phrase "the Midas touch" now widely used to describe someone with a remarkable talent for creating success or generating wealth.

Molly-Mae&squot;s latest instagram post (pictured): "20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning."
Molly-Mae's latest instagram post (pictured): "20,000 people in an arena last night… but just us four this morning.". Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

The expression has also found its way into music over the years; in 1986, R&B group Midnight Star released the hit song 'Midas Touch', celebrating the legendary gift with the lyrics: "I've got the Midas touch / Everythin' I touch turns to gold (turns to gold)."

More recently, indie rock band Wunderhorse released an album titled Midas in 2024, while Taylor Swift referenced the mythological figure on her 2020 album Evermore.

In the track 'Champagne Problems', she sings: "Your Midas touch on the Chevy door."

The unusual choice quickly sparked discussion online after Tommy's reveal. One fan wrote on X: "Love the name Midas and Molly Mae looks absolutely sensational."

Another commented: "THATS SO CUTEEEE STOP."

Tommy stepped into the ring to face former World&squot;s Strongest Man Eddie Hall in Manchester, with the name "Midas" on his shorts, confirming the couple&squot;s choice.
Tommy stepped into the ring to face former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall in Manchester, with the name "Midas" on his shorts, confirming the couple's choice. Picture: Getty

Not everyone was convinced, however, with one social media user joking: "Molly Mae really cannot give her children normal names can she first Bambi and now Midas?"

The reveal came during a high-profile evening for the couple, with Molly making one of her first public appearances since giving birth.

The former Love Island star attended Tommy's fight wearing a fitted cream dress just days after welcoming her son.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

A backstage video shared online showed Molly greeting Tommy with a kiss before the fight, leaving fans stunned by how quickly she had returned to the spotlight.

"A week postpartum. She's won this," one admirer commented.

Another added: "She looks absolutely STUNNING."

A third wrote: "Just had a baby son and Molly-Mae you look just amazing."

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