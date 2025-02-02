Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary. Picture: Sky/Getty

By Tom Owen

Mikey Graham was one-fifth of Boyzone, aka one of the biggest boybands on the planet in the 1990s.

While Mikey has reunited with Boyzone on a number of occasions over the years, he is the only member absent from a full reunion in a new documentary.

The new Sky series Boyzone: No Matter What looks back at the group's story, including their successful heights, working with manager Louis Walsh, breakups and the loss of Stephen Gately.

While Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch appear together at a pub for the show, Mikey is the only one who decided not to appear. Instead, Mikey opted to go to a separate pub on his own, while also appearing in talking head interviews.

The series premieres today (February 2nd) on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

Mikey also avoided a red carpet event promoting the documentary, and hasn't spoken to his bandmates for severael years.