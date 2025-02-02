Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed
Mikey Graham was one-fifth of Boyzone, aka one of the biggest boybands on the planet in the 1990s.
While Mikey has reunited with Boyzone on a number of occasions over the years, he is the only member absent from a full reunion in a new documentary.
The new Sky series Boyzone: No Matter What looks back at the group's story, including their successful heights, working with manager Louis Walsh, breakups and the loss of Stephen Gately.
While Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch appear together at a pub for the show, Mikey is the only one who decided not to appear. Instead, Mikey opted to go to a separate pub on his own, while also appearing in talking head interviews.
The series premieres today (February 2nd) on Sky Documentaries and NOW.
Mikey also avoided a red carpet event promoting the documentary, and hasn't spoken to his bandmates for severael years.
How old is Mikey Graham?
Mikey Graham was born on August 15th, 1972, in Raheny, Dublin, Ireland. He celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2024.
Growing up in the working-class suburbs of North Dublin, Graham would later find fame as one of the members of Irish pop sensation Boyzone.
How did he get his start in music and when were Boyzone formed?
Mikey Graham's journey into music is a classic tale of local talent meeting perfect timing.
While working as a carpenter in Dublin, he had been performing in bands around the city's pub circuit, developing his voice and stage presence. His big break came in 1993 when he spotted an advertisement in Dublin's Evening Herald newspaper - Louis Walsh was holding auditions to form what would become Boyzone.
The auditions were famously chaotic, with hundreds of hopefuls showing up at the Ormond Centre in Dublin.
Graham stood out with his strong vocals and natural presence, earning himself a spot alongside Ronan Keating, Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy, and Shane Lynch. Initially, there were six members including Richard Rock, but the group was soon streamlined to the classic five-piece lineup we came to know.
What's particularly endearing about Graham's story is that he kept his carpentry job for several months after Boyzone formed, not quite ready to bet everything on pop stardom.
It turned out to be an unnecessary precaution - within a year, Boyzone had released their first single, 'Working My Way Back to You', and were on their way to becoming one of Ireland's most successful boy bands.
Is he married and does he have kids?
Mikey became a father quite young - at just 16 years old - when his daughter Hannah was born in 1988.
Despite the pressures of teenage parenthood, Graham maintained a close relationship with Hannah throughout his rise to fame with Boyzone.
Love found him again later in life when he met Karen Corradi. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in a ceremony in August 2004. Together, they welcomed their daughter Sienna Nicole in 2006, making Graham a father for the second time at age 34.
Mikey became a grandfather aged 49, when daughter Hannah gave birth to child Bonnie in 2022.
Where is Mikey Graham now?
Known as 'The Quiet One' during the band's popularity, Mikey has said that he hasn't been in contact with his ex-bandmates since their final performance on the Thank You and Goodnight tour.
In the Sky documentary, Mikey said he has no desire to reunite with his bandmates, saying he doesn't want to "waste my future looking back at my past."
Reflecting on that time of his life, he said, "I haven't seen anybody since that night [last show]'. I wish them the absolute best in their lives, I wish them nothing but happiness".
"I hold no grudges, no animosity, nothing. However, I don't want to go back to how I felt for many years.
"To see them for too long would remind me of that and my future is way too important to me to waste it looking back on my past."