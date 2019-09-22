Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter SPLIT after one month after ending marriage to Liam Hemsworth

22 September 2019, 12:36 | Updated: 22 September 2019, 13:11

Miley was linked to Kaitlynn after her highly public split from Hunger Games star Liam less than a year after their secret wedding

This summer, it came as a shock that after just eight months of marriage, when Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from singer Miley Cyrus. The couple, who married at Christmas, have been on and off for 10 years since meeting on the film set of The Last Song.

Miley, 26, was very quick to move on and this summer was photographed packing on the PDA in Italy with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's ex.

However, after accusations of cheating were put to Miley after photos of her kissing Kaitlynn surfaced, she denied their split was due to her own infidelity, with Liam even posting on Instagram saying he wishes his ex "nothing but health and happiness".

The couple were holidaying together in Lake Como, and were seen very clearly packing on the PDA.

Just a week later, Kaitlynn accompanied Miley to the MTV VMAs, where she performed her new single Slide Away.

They were later pictured holding hands after the awards, and had reportedly even moved in together.

However, the rebound romance has clearly been short-lived, as according to People magazine, the pair have decided to split up.

“Miley and Kaitlyn have broke up,” a source said.

“They’re still friends.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated.

“But they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsorth and says 'I have nothing to hide'

