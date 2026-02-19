Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Streaming on Disney+ this March, the special promises an intimate look at the creation of the beloved show and its lasting impact.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus is heading back to her Disney roots.

The singer and former Hannah Montana star has confirmed that a 20th-anniversary special celebrating the beloved show is officially on the way, and fans are already losing it online.

The one-off special, expected to be filmed in front of a live audience, will include an exclusive interview with star Miley Cyrus, hosted by Call Her Daddy presenter Alex Cooper.

The singer and former Hannah Montana star has confirmed that a 20th-anniversary special. Picture: Getty

Set to premiere March 24 on Disney+, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will also feature never-before-seen footage from the original series and behind-the-scenes moments.

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am," Miley said about the announcement.

"What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection.

“The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

Running from 2006 to 2011, Hannah Montana followed teenager Miley Stewart, played by Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

The announcement sent fans into meltdown on X (formerly Twitter), with many sharing their disbelief and excitement.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening,” one person wrote, while another added: “I fear you’re about to break the internet with this one.”

“OH WE WILL BE WATCHING THIS HISTORIC MOMENT MILEY OMFG,” said a third, as another fan commented: “I’m so ready to see you COMEBACK.”

According to Disney Branded Television, the special will offer “an intimate look" at the creation of Hannah Montana.

“'Hannah Montana’ opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

According to Disney Branded Television, the special will offer “an intimate look" at the creation of Hannah Montana. Picture: Getty

“Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

Running from 2006 to 2011, Hannah Montana followed teenager Miley Stewart, played by Miley Cyrus, who lived a double life as a regular high-school student by day and global pop star by night.

The series also starred Billy Ray Cyrus as her on-screen dad Robbie Ray, along with Jason Earles, Emily Osment, and Mitchell Musso.

The special will be executive-produced by Miley and Cooper, alongside film producer Matt Kaplan (Cooper’s husband) and Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell.

Miley first hinted at anniversary plans last year, teasing that she wanted to do something “really special” for the milestone.

“It’s about to be the 20-year Hannahversary in March!” she told On Air with Ryan Seacrest in July. “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today.”

“Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this... me,” she added. “It’s so crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought would be impossible to shed, and now, that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood.

"But now, I’ve sort of been integrated into everyone’s life as the character has.”