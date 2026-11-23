Meet Miley Cyrus's new husband Maxx Morando - everything you need to know

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando officially tied the knot in November 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Miley Cyrus confirmed she married drummer Maxx this weekend and has revealed beautiful wedding photos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It was a big weekend for Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando as they officially tied the knot in a gorgeous and intimate ceremony on a private estate in Palm Springs.

Sharing some elegant pictures from their big day on Instagram, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer simply captioned it: "M + M 11.21.26."

In attendance were her mother and father, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, along with their new partners Dominic Purcell and Elizabeth Hurley. Other celebrity guests included Damian Hurley, Wayne Coyne and her sister Noah Cyrus.

After dating for five years, Miley and Maxx have now officially become Mr and Mrs, a move that has put his name in headlines across the world.

So who is Maxx Morando and what does he do? Here's everything you need to know.

Miley Cyrus and husband Maxx have been together for around five years. Picture: Getty

Who is Maxx Morando?

Age: 28 (born 16th November)

From: Los Angeles, America

Instagram: @mmaxxm

Maxx was born and raised in LA by his parents Dan and Amy Morando. His father is a television executive producer and has worked on popular shows including Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and The Bachelor.

His mum also works in the business and is a production coordinator. Maxx has a younger sister called Bella.

What does Maxx Morando do?

Maxx is also in the music business and is currently the drummer in hit punk-rock band Lilly. Before this, he was the drummer for The Regrettes.

In an interview in Harper's Bazaar in 2024, Miley revealed she and Maxx had worked together writing music. She said: "I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

What is Maxx Morando's net worth?

With a quieter profile than Miley's, the estimate of Maxx's net worth isn't highly reported but some outlets suggest it's around £2.2million.

Miley, however, has a staggering net worth of £122million.

Maxx Morando is six years younger than his wife. Picture: Getty

How did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando meet?

The origins of Miley and Maxx's relationship is a little clouded as the couple didn't make any huge announcements about their dating.

In January 2022, sources began to confirm they were together and had been for "some time" before going public.

In April of that year, the pair confirmed all the whispers by being photographed kissing in Hollywood while outside a salon. One year later, they made their first red carper appearance together at the Versace show in Los Angeles.

Talking about how they first met, Miley told British Vogue they have a blind date to thank for their connection. She said: "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, the worst that can happen is I leave. Luckily, it turned out much better than that."

What is Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's age gap?

Miley and Maxx have been together five years now but often their six year age gap has become a talking point. The drummer recently celebrated his 28th birthday in 2026 while Miley turned 34 in November 2026.

The pop star has addressed their small age gap in an interview and admitted it wasn't an issue.

"He grew up with a laptop [and] I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters," she said.

"He’s very similar to me,” she said. “We just don’t take life too seriously."

Read more: