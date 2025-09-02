Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse of baby girl after adoption

2 September 2025, 14:57

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi became parents for the first time earlier this year
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi became parents for the first time earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bongiovi announced that they had become parents earlier this year after adopting a baby girl.

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, has shared the first glimpse of her baby girl after adopting the child alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23, in August this year.

The Stranger Things actress announced that she and the son of Jon Bon Jovi - who she wed in 2024 - were welcoming their first child vis adoption on August 21, revealing the happy news in an Instagram post.

At the time, Millie shared a simple post on social media which read: "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

She added: "And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Millie Bobby Brown shared this picture of Jake holding the baby carrier
Millie Bobby Brown shared this picture of Jake holding the baby carrier. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Now, just weeks later, Millie has shared the first picture of her and Jake's new step into parenthood, sharing a picture of the model and actor carrying their baby girl in a carrier onto a plane.

The picture was posted as a collection of images, which also featured a picture of Jake kissing Millie's cheek in a restaurant.

Millie and Jake have kept details of their adoption journey private, and appear to be keen to keep their family life out of the public eye, for example, not sharing the name of their little girl.

The celebrity couple first sparked romance rumours in June 2021, and three years later wed in secret at a low-key event with close family. Several months later, the couple marked their union with a more lavish celebration in Italy.

Millie Bobby Brown announced the arrival of their baby on social media with this sweet post
Millie Bobby Brown announced the arrival of their baby on social media with this sweet post. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

In March 2025, Millie spoke openly about wanted to become a mother at a young age. She explained on the Smartless Podcast: “Since I was a baby, I told my mum I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me, my mum actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake.”

She added: "Jake knows how important it is to me… I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally."

It also seems Millie and Jake won't just be stopping at one baby, with the actress previously revealing that she wants a large family: "I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."

