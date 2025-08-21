Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal they've adopted a baby daughter

21 August 2025, 18:15

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family
Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family. Picture: Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have become parents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, has revealed she and her husband Jack Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed their first child together.

The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to announce the happy news, writing: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

The actress did not share any images of their child, however Jack was pictured pushing a buggy in July.

Millie and Jake announced they were parents
Millie and Jake announced they were parents. Picture: Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown

The couple have previously spoken about wanting to build a family together, with Mille telling the Smartless podcast: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake.

"Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. 

"And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."

She continued: "It's a huge thing. Jake was like, 'we cannot do that until we get married'. So that was his thing. And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family."

